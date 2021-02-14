Global Trade Management Market 2024 Analysis By Top Companies are QuestaWeb, Inc., Amber Road, Aptean, Integration Point, Livingston International, Mic, Precision Software, MIQ Logistics, Oracle, SAP, Descartes, SEKO, Cognizant, Thomson Reuters, Others

Data Bridge Market Research, with sharp focus on emerging regions, delivers key insights on the Global Trade Management Market in its latest report titled, “Worldwide Trade Management Market Trends & Forecast to 2024: Growing Cross Border Sales”. According to the report, the Global Trade Management Market accounted for USD 646.6 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024.

Global Trade Management Market, By Geography, Component (Solutions and Services), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), Organization Size (SMEs, Large Enterprises), Vertical (Transportation & Logistics, Aerospace & Defense, Consumer Goods & Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Recent trends and developments in the “Global Trade Management Market to 2024” have been analyzed. Opportunities leading to the growth of the market have been analyzed and stated. Drivers and restraints impacting the growth of the market have also been analyzed. A segmentation of the Trade Management Market has been done for the purpose of a detailed study.

Top Key Players:

QuestaWeb

Amber Road Inc.

Aptean

Integration Point, Inc.

Livingston International, MIC

Precision Software

MIQ Logistics

Oracle

SAP SE

Descartes

SEKO

Cognizant

Thomson Reuters Corporation

OCR Services, Inc.

Among others.

Report Definition:

The trade management is a process of managing the trade in such a way that maximizes the profit and reduces the risk of the suppliers and the buyers involved in the trade process. The trade management helps in automating the processes related to customs, regulatory compliance, global logistics and trade financing which helps in managing the global trade efficiently. The globalization is making supply chain complex thus requirement of trade management is must. The growing cross border sales, increasing investments in the logistics are driving the growth of this market.

Market Drivers & Restraints:

Growing Cross Border Sales

Increasing Investments in the Logistics

Government Rules and Regulations

Risks for Regulatory Fines by Government Entities

Better Trade Compliance

Report Segmentation:

On the basis of deployment type:

On-Premises

Cloud

By organization size:

Small & Medium Enterprises (Smes)

Large Enterprises

On the basis of vertical:

Transportation & Logistics

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer Goods & Retail

Healthcare & Life Sciences

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

