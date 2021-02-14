Global Ultrasonic Metal Welding Industry Analysis, Size, Market share, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2025
Ultrasonic Metal Welding Machine is an industrial technique whereby high-frequency ultrasonic acoustic vibrations are locally applied to work pieces being held together under pressure to create a solid-state weld. Ultrasonic Metal Welding is a unique process that has typically been limited to applications involving softer, high conductivity alloys. Skipping over the physics and metallurgy of the process; let’s just say that high-frequency vibrations are transferred to the work pieces via a set of ultrasonic tools to create a solid-state bond. For welding softer materials, like aluminum and copper, these ultrasonic tools are typically made of hardened tool steel. However, it has been found over and over that it is also possible to ultrasonically weld higher-strength alloys, including Stainless Steel, Titanium Alloys, Nickel-based super alloys, Advanced High Strength Steels, and Molybdenum, to mention a few.
Global Ultrasonic Metal Welding market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
EMERSON
TELSONIC
SCHUNK
SONICS
VETRON
Forward Sonic Tech
Shallwin
MECASONIC
Chuxin
Sonobond
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Spot Ultrasonic Metal Welder
Wire Splicing Ultrasonic Metal Welder
By End-User / Application
Electronics
Aerospace & Automotive
Life Sciences & Medical
Power
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.2 by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
2.2 Vendor Profile
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
….
12 Key Manufacturers
12.1 EMERSON
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.2 TELSONIC
12.2.1 Company Overview
12.2.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.3 SCHUNK
12.3.1 Company Overview
12.3.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.4 SONICS
12.4.1 Company Overview
12.4.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.5 VETRON
12.5.1 Company Overview
12.5.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.6 Forward Sonic Tech
12.12.1 Company Overview
12.12.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.12.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.7 Shallwin
12.7.1 Company Overview
12.7.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.8 MECASONIC
12.8.1 Company Overview
12.8.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.9 Chuxin
12.9.1 Company Overview
12.9.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
12.10 Sonobond
12.10.1 Company Overview
12.10.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Continued….
