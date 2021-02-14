GLOBAL WATERPROOFING COATING 2019 MARKET SHARE, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION, OPPORTUNITIES & FORECAST TO 2025
Waterproofing is the process of making an object or structure waterproof or water-resistant so that it remains relatively unaffected by water or resisting the ingress of water under specified conditions. Such items may be used in wet environments or underwater to specified depths. Water resistant and waterproof often refer to penetration of water in its liquid state and possibly under pressure, whereas damp proof refers to resistance to humidity or dampness. Permeation of water vapor through a material or structure is reported as a moisture vapor transmission rate. The hulls of boats and ships were once waterproofed by applying tar or pitch. Modern items may be waterproofed by applying water-repellent coatings or by sealing seams with gaskets or o-rings. Waterproofing is used in reference to building structures (such as basements, decks, or wet areas), watercraft, canvas, clothing (raincoats or waders), electronic devices and paper packaging (such as cartons for liquids).
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more Waterproofing Coating market share in following years, especially in China, also fast-growing India and Southeast Asia regions. North America, especially the United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Waterproofing Coating market.
According to this study, over the next five years the Waterproofing Coating market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Waterproofing Coating business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Waterproofing Coating market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Sherwin-williams
SIKA
PAREX
BASF
RPM
Keshun
Polycoat Products
3M
Guangdong Yu Neng
Oriental Yuhong
Berger Paints
Henkel
Mapei
Carpoly
AkzoNobel
This study considers the Waterproofing Coating value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Acrylics
Polyurethane
Others
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Roofing
Wall
Others
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
