GLOBAL WIRELESS POS TERMINAL DEVICES MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2024
Wireless POS Terminal Devices Market 2019
Description:
POS Terminals is a computerized replacement for a cash register. The POS system can include the ability to record and track customer orders, process credit and debit cards, connect to other systems in a network, and manage inventory. Generally, a POS terminal has as its core a personal computer, which is provided with application-specific programs and I/O devices for the particular environment in which it will serve. A POS system for a restaurant, for example, is likely to have all menu items stored in a database that can be queried for information in a number of ways. POS terminals are used in most industries that have a point of sale such as a service desk, including Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Retail.
Wireless POS Terminal enables merchants and service providers to accept payment cards wherever they do business. If you sell (or want to) at outdoor venues, sporting events, kiosks, food carts, open markets, customers’ homes or any location where traditional connectivity is a problem, wireless has got you covered. Besides helping to increase sales by giving you access to new customers, wireless is flexible, reduces operating expenses and saves time.
The wireless POS terminal market is rapidly expanding in APAC. The growth of the market in APAC can also be attributed to the rapidly growing customer base owing to increasing prominence of small and medium businesses (SMBs) coupled with the reduction in total cost of ownership. Benefits associated with these systems such as low queue time, high degree of security, paper-free receipt option, decrease in check-out space requirement, and increase in floor space are the other factors that would help fuel the growth of the wireless POS terminals market in APAC.
According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless POS Terminal Devices market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wireless POS Terminal Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wireless POS Terminal Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Ingenico
Verifone
Newland Payment
PAX
Centerm
LIANDI
Xin Guo Du
Castles Tech
Bitel
New POS Tech
CyberNet
SZZT
This study considers the Wireless POS Terminal Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Smart POS
Non-smart POS
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Retail
Restaurant
Hospitality
Other Industry
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
Table of Content:
2019-2024 Global Wireless POS Terminal Devices Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
……..
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Ingenico
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Wireless POS Terminal Devices Product Offered
12.1.3 Ingenico Wireless POS Terminal Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Ingenico News
12.2 Verifone
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Wireless POS Terminal Devices Product Offered
12.2.3 Verifone Wireless POS Terminal Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Verifone News
12.3 Newland Payment
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Wireless POS Terminal Devices Product Offered
12.3.3 Newland Payment Wireless POS Terminal Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Newland Payment News
12.4 PAX
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Wireless POS Terminal Devices Product Offered
12.4.3 PAX Wireless POS Terminal Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 PAX News
12.5 Centerm
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Wireless POS Terminal Devices Product Offered
12.5.3 Centerm Wireless POS Terminal Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Centerm News
12.6 LIANDI
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Wireless POS Terminal Devices Product Offered
12.6.3 LIANDI Wireless POS Terminal Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 LIANDI News
12.7 Xin Guo Du
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Wireless POS Terminal Devices Product Offered
12.7.3 Xin Guo Du Wireless POS Terminal Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Xin Guo Du News
12.8 Castles Tech
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Wireless POS Terminal Devices Product Offered
12.8.3 Castles Tech Wireless POS Terminal Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Castles Tech News
12.9 Bitel
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Wireless POS Terminal Devices Product Offered
12.9.3 Bitel Wireless POS Terminal Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Bitel News
12.10 New POS Tech
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Wireless POS Terminal Devices Product Offered
12.10.3 New POS Tech Wireless POS Terminal Devices Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2019)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 New POS Tech News
12.11 CyberNet
12.12 SZZT
Continued…..
