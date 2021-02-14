GLOBAL WIRELESS POS TERMINAL DEVICES MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, SEGMENTATION, TRENDS AND FORECAST BY 2024

Wireless POS Terminal Devices – Global Market Growth, Opportunities, Analysis Of Top Key Players And Forecast To 2024

Wireless POS Terminal Devices Market 2019

Description:

POS Terminals is a computerized replacement for a cash register. The POS system can include the ability to record and track customer orders, process credit and debit cards, connect to other systems in a network, and manage inventory. Generally, a POS terminal has as its core a personal computer, which is provided with application-specific programs and I/O devices for the particular environment in which it will serve. A POS system for a restaurant, for example, is likely to have all menu items stored in a database that can be queried for information in a number of ways. POS terminals are used in most industries that have a point of sale such as a service desk, including Entertainment, Healthcare, Hospitality, and Retail.

Wireless POS Terminal enables merchants and service providers to accept payment cards wherever they do business. If you sell (or want to) at outdoor venues, sporting events, kiosks, food carts, open markets, customers’ homes or any location where traditional connectivity is a problem, wireless has got you covered. Besides helping to increase sales by giving you access to new customers, wireless is flexible, reduces operating expenses and saves time.

The wireless POS terminal market is rapidly expanding in APAC. The growth of the market in APAC can also be attributed to the rapidly growing customer base owing to increasing prominence of small and medium businesses (SMBs) coupled with the reduction in total cost of ownership. Benefits associated with these systems such as low queue time, high degree of security, paper-free receipt option, decrease in check-out space requirement, and increase in floor space are the other factors that would help fuel the growth of the wireless POS terminals market in APAC.

According to this study, over the next five years the Wireless POS Terminal Devices market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Wireless POS Terminal Devices business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Wireless POS Terminal Devices market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Ingenico

Verifone

Newland Payment

PAX

Centerm

LIANDI

Xin Guo Du

Castles Tech

Bitel

New POS Tech

CyberNet

SZZT

This study considers the Wireless POS Terminal Devices value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Smart POS

Non-smart POS

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Retail

Restaurant

Hospitality

Other Industry

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

