Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market 2019 Global Analysis and future Opportunities Forecast To 2025
Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 110 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Fitness trackers are a type of electronic wearable device that monitors and tracks health-related metrics such as distance walked or run, heart rate, calorie consumption, and quality of sleep. Fitness trackers mostly come in the form of wristbands; they can also appear as clip-on devices, earbuds or clothing made of smart fabric. Many fitness & activity trackers can transmit data directly to a smartphone or personal computer.
North America is the largest countries of Gym/Club Fitness Trackers in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. North America market took up about 41.92% % the global market in 2017, while Europe and Asia-Pacific were about 34.33%, 11.22%.
The global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market is valued at 860 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 2330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 13.3% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Gym/Club Fitness Trackers in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Gym/Club Fitness Trackers in these regions.
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3340197-global-gym-club-fitness-trackers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
This research report categorizes the global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Fitbit
Samsung
XiaoMi
Garmin
Jabra
Atlas Wearables
Moov
MyZone
Wahoo
Gymwatch
Hykso
Lumo Bodytech Inc
TomTom
NadiX
Market size by Product
Wrist Wear
Leg Wear
Others
Market size by End User
Specialist Retailers
Factory Outlets
Internet Sales
Other
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3340197-global-gym-club-fitness-trackers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Wrist Wear
1.4.3 Leg Wear
1.4.4 Others
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Specialist Retailers
1.5.3 Factory Outlets
1.5.4 Internet Sales
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………..
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Fitbit
11.1.1 Fitbit Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Fitbit Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Fitbit Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered
11.1.5 Fitbit Recent Development
11.2 Samsung
11.2.1 Samsung Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Samsung Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Samsung Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered
11.2.5 Samsung Recent Development
11.3 XiaoMi
11.3.1 XiaoMi Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 XiaoMi Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 XiaoMi Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered
11.3.5 XiaoMi Recent Development
11.4 Garmin
11.4.1 Garmin Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 Garmin Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 Garmin Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered
11.4.5 Garmin Recent Development
11.5 Jabra
11.5.1 Jabra Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Jabra Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Jabra Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered
11.5.5 Jabra Recent Development
11.6 Atlas Wearables
11.6.1 Atlas Wearables Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Atlas Wearables Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Atlas Wearables Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered
11.6.5 Atlas Wearables Recent Development
11.7 Moov
11.7.1 Moov Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Moov Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Moov Gym/Club Fitness Trackers Products Offered
11.7.5 Moov Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
CONTACT US :
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
About Us
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.