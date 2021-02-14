High Purity Copper 2018 Global Market Key Players – Aurubis, Hitachi Metals, Makin Metal Powders, ACI Alloys, DOWA Electronics Materials – Analysis and Forecast to 2023
This report focuses on the High Purity Copper in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
The worldwide market for High Purity Copper is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Aurubis
Hitachi Metals
Makin Metal Powders
ACI Alloys
DOWA Electronics Materials
IMC-MetalsAmerica
Luvata
National Bronze & Metals
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
5N (99.999% Purity)
6N (99.9999% Purity
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Integrated Circuits
Cables & Wires
Semiconductors
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
1.1 High Purity Copper Introduction
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 5N (99.999% Purity)
1.2.2 6N (99.9999% Purity
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications
1.3.1 Integrated Circuits
1.3.2 Cables & Wires
1.3.3 Semiconductors
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)
1.5 Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Market Opportunities
1.5.2 Market Risk
1.5.3 Market Driving Force
2 Manufacturers Profiles
2.1 Aurubis
2.1.1 Business Overview
2.1.2 High Purity Copper Type and Applications
2.1.2.1 Product A
2.1.2.2 Product B
2.1.3 Aurubis High Purity Copper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.2 Hitachi Metals
2.2.1 Business Overview
2.2.2 High Purity Copper Type and Applications
2.2.2.1 Product A
2.2.2.2 Product B
2.2.3 Hitachi Metals High Purity Copper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.3 Makin Metal Powders
2.3.1 Business Overview
2.3.2 High Purity Copper Type and Applications
2.3.2.1 Product A
2.3.2.2 Product B
2.3.3 Makin Metal Powders High Purity Copper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.4 ACI Alloys
2.4.1 Business Overview
2.4.2 High Purity Copper Type and Applications
2.4.2.1 Product A
2.4.2.2 Product B
2.4.3 ACI Alloys High Purity Copper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
2.5 DOWA Electronics Materials
2.5.1 Business Overview
2.5.2 High Purity Copper Type and Applications
2.5.2.1 Product A
2.5.2.2 Product B
2.5.3 DOWA Electronics Materials High Purity Copper Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)
Continued…….
