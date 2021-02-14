In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market Size, Growth, Share, Industry Players Like Cyprotex, Beckman Coulter, GE Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, Alere Inc., Covance And Other

The report includes market shares of in-vitro toxicology testing market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is expected to reach USD 10.42 Billion by 2025, from USD 6.3 Billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

In-vitro toxicology testing is performed outside the organism. In in-vitro test, isolated cells, tissue or organ are used. In-vitro test is used in the development of drug. This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the in-vitro toxicology testing market in the next 8 years. The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The In-Vitro Toxicology Testing market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in the global market are

Agilent Technologies.

Alere,

Beckman Coulter, Inc,

Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC,

Cyprotex PLC,

Dassault Systèmes,

GE Healthcare,

Quest Diagnostics Incorporation,

Covance Inc.,

Eurofins Scientific,

Others: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Catalent, Inc, Charles River, MB Research Laboratories, Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc, Gentronix Limited, atalent, Inc., Merck KGaA, SGS SA, among others.

In-vitro testing is done in the pharmaceutical industry to study ADME study (absorption, digestion, metabolism and excretion) pharmacokinetic study. Biochemical assays are mainly used to analyze biological activity of biologic molecule, mainly enzymatic activity. Cellular assays are performed to detect the cytotoxicity of any chemical. It is mainly done by agar diffusion method, elution method and direct contact method. Cellular assays measure the metabolic effects the drug events of cell division growth or death. Apart from that, assays are also helpful in understanding induction of new protein synthesis and protein secretion.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increased research and development in pharmaceutical and biotechnology company

Government support in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry

Advancement in technology for developing new drug.

Latest and encouraging In-vitro technologies

Ethics laws in opposition of testing on animals

Downward pricing pressure owing to its commodity nature

Market Segmentation: Global In-Vitro Toxicology Testing Market

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented on basis of product, toxicity test, technology, industry, method, end users and geography.

Based on product, the global in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into assays, services and reagents & labware. Assays are further segmented into tissue culture, receptor-binding, cell-based Elisa and western blots, enzyme toxicity, bacterial toxicity, and others.

Based on toxicity test, the global in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into neurotoxicity, carcinogenicity, dermal toxicity, phototoxicity testing, organ toxicity, ocular toxicity, cytotoxicity testing, genotoxicity testing, ADME (absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion), skin irritation, corrosion, and sensitization.

Based on technology, the global In-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into cell culture technologies, high-throughput technologies, cellular imaging technologies and toxicogenomics.

Based on industry, the global in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry, cosmetics and household products industry, food industry and chemical industry.

Based on method, the global in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into cellular assays, biochemical assays and ex-vivo models.

On the basis of end users, the global in-vitro toxicology testing market is segmented into research and educational institutes, oncology centers and others.

Based on geography the global in-vitro toxicology testing market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

