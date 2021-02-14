Industrial Labels Market Drivers, Growth Rate, Volume & Forecast With Dunmore, FLEXcon, H.B. Fuller, Saint-Gobain, DuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Cenveo Corporation, Dunmore, CCL Industries Inc., Brady And Other

The industrial labels report brings you all the company profiles required to be in the competition for the industrial label market. With the help of SWOT analysis, this report informs you about all the market restrain and drivers to be followed in the forecast years 2019-2025 while explaining the industrial label market’s definition, classifications, applications, and engagements (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Industrial Labels Market is expected to reach USD 58.35 billion by 2025, from USD 44.72 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Industrial label is a collection of a piece of paper, plastic, fabric or other material applied on the product for identification, visual or textual information, advertising, operating instruction of product. Some of the major players operating in the global industrial labels market are

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION

3M

DuPont

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Cenveo Corporation

CCL Industries Inc.

Brady Worldwide, Inc.

DUNMORE

Fuji Seal International, Inc.

B. Fuller Company

Flexcon Company, Inc.

Saint Gobain SA

others

The report includes market shares of industrial labels market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. The global industrial labels market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies in report such as This report focuses on the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, merges and accusations that are affecting the Industrial Labels market in the forecast period 2018-2025. The Industrial Labels market is gradually increasing hence fluctuating the CAGR levels for the better.

The Industrial labels have various processes such as pressure sensitive labeling, glue-applied labeling, and heat transfer. They are comprised of barcode, RFID, flexography, offset, digital printing and screen printing technology. It has various features such as dust resistant, high temperature, moisture resistant, and pressure resistant with anti-peel properties. Industrial labels are widely applicable in different industries such as automobile, consumer durable, transportation amongst others. This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the industrial labels market in the next 8 years.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing production of consumer durable goods

Rise in automotive industry

Growing popularity of online designing tools

Rising awareness regarding industrial labels

Increase demand of raw material

Market Segmentation: Global Industrial Labels Market

The global industrial labels market is segmented based on

Type

Mechanism

Raw Material

Technology

End User Industry

Geographical Segments

Based on type, the global industrial labels market is segmented into

Warning/security labels

Equipment asset labels

Weatherproof labels

Branding labels

Others

Based on mechanism, the global industrial labels market is segmented into

Pressure Sensitive Labelling

Glue-Applied Labelling

Heat Transfer

Others

Based on raw material, the global industrial labels market is segmented into

Metal Labels

Plastic/Polymer Labels

Others

Based on technology, the global industrial labels market is segmented into identification technology and printing technology.

Identification technology is further sub segmented into barcode,

RFID and others.

RFID and others. Printing technology is further sub segmented into flexography, offset, digital printing, screen printing

On the basis of end user industry, global industrial labels market is segmented into

transportation & logistics,

Automotive

Consumer Durables

Construction And Others

Based on geography, the global industrial labels market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

