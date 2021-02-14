Intelligent Transportation Systems Global Industry Share, Trend, Segmentation and Analysis Forecast to 2025
This report focuses on the global Intelligent Transportation Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Intelligent Transportation Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
In 2017, the global Intelligent Transportation Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Ricardo PLC
EFKON AG
TOMtom International BV
Nuance Communications
Denso Corporation
Thales Group
Hitachi Ltd
Iteris, Inc
Lanner Electronics Inc
Siemens AG
WS Atkins PLC
Xerox Corporation
Garmin Ltd
Kapsch Trafficcom
Q-Free
Savari Inc
Transcore Inc
China ITS
ZTE
3M
Traffic Tech Middle East
ADDCO
Agero
International Road Dynamics
Metro Infrasys
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Omron
Perceptics
SAIC
Sensys Gatso Group
Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3594261-global-intelligent-transportation-systems-market-size-status-and
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Network Management
Automotive and Infotainment Telematics
Road Safety Systems
Transport Communication Systems
Transport Security Systems
Freight and Commercial ITS
Public Transport ITS
Market segment by Application, split into
Transportation
Airport
Station
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3594261-global-intelligent-transportation-systems-market-size-status-and
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Network Management
1.4.3 Automotive and Infotainment Telematics
1.4.4 Road Safety Systems
1.4.5 Transport Communication Systems
1.4.6 Transport Security Systems
1.4.7 Freight and Commercial ITS
1.4.8 Public Transport ITS
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Intelligent Transportation Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Transportation
1.5.3 Airport
1.5.4 Station
1.5.5 Other
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
………
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Ricardo PLC
12.1.1 Ricardo PLC Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Ricardo PLC Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Ricardo PLC Recent Development
12.2 EFKON AG
12.2.1 EFKON AG Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction
12.2.4 EFKON AG Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 EFKON AG Recent Development
12.3 TOMtom International BV
12.3.1 TOMtom International BV Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction
12.3.4 TOMtom International BV Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 TOMtom International BV Recent Development
12.4 Nuance Communications
12.4.1 Nuance Communications Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction
12.4.4 Nuance Communications Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Nuance Communications Recent Development
12.5 Denso Corporation
12.5.1 Denso Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Denso Corporation Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Denso Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Thales Group
12.6.1 Thales Group Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction
12.6.4 Thales Group Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.7 Hitachi Ltd
12.7.1 Hitachi Ltd Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Hitachi Ltd Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Hitachi Ltd Recent Development
12.8 Iteris, Inc
12.8.1 Iteris, Inc Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Intelligent Transportation Systems Introduction
12.8.4 Iteris, Inc Revenue in Intelligent Transportation Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Iteris, Inc Recent Development
……..CONTINUED
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
www.wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)