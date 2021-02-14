IoT Solutions Market Perspective: Top Players & Revenue To Significant Growth By 2024
The Global IoT Solutions Market was valued at USD 160.8 million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 553.9 million in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 29.7% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Global IoT Solutions Market, By Solution (Connectivity, Service, Hardware Platform, Analytic Software), Application (Web Security, Network Security, Database & Cloud Security, Email Security, Others), Service (Managed Service, Professional Service), End Users (Wind, Oil & Gas, Solar, Other End Users), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Market Definition: Global IoT Solutions Market
IoT solutions helps business with critical operations that require integration of system sensor, gateway and cloud solutions. It also provides connectivity, user experience and analytics solutions. The IoT solutions provide fleet & asset management for real-time tracking of assets using sensor interfaces. Small and medium businesses are adopting IoT solutions to increase the scalability and efficiency of their businesses, hence creating opportunities for software solution vendors. The IoT solutions offer various security solutions that include smart homes & connected devices, smart city & business, smart vehicles, etc. These solutions help business to manage and analyse industrial IoT (IIoT) data and also the information encrypting in various data streams that helps in monitoring, reporting and rule-based actions. Hitachi provides Hitachi Digital Supply Chain/IoT (DSC/IoT) and the IoT platform Lumada that inspire for adopting the IoT solution.
Top Key Players:
- GT International
- Carriots
- Cisco
- Davra Networks
- Flutura
- IBM
- Telit
- Wipro Limited
- Maven Systems Pvt., Ltd.
- Accton Technology Corporation
- SAP SE
- Hortonworks Inc.
- Accenture
- Tego Inc.
- Symboticware Inc.
- Gemalto
- Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
- Mnubo Inc.
- Zebra Technologies
- AT&T Inc.
- Datamatics Global Services
- Google, Inc.
- Jasper
- Samsara
- Awair Glow
- Arrayent
- Tata Communications Ltd.
- many more.
Market Drivers:
- Expansion of wireless networking technologies
- Boom of advanced data analytics and data processing
- Reduction in cost of connected devices
- Enabling technologies for IoT
- Smart home and smart car innovations using IoT solutions
Market Restraint:
- Data security and privacy concerns
- Interoperability and lack of common standards
- Difficultly in integration among hardware, software, and services
Market Segmentations:
Global IoT Solutions Market is segmented on the basis of
- Solution
- Application
- Service
- End Users
- Geography
Market Segmentations in Details:
By Solution
- Connectivity
- Service
- Hardware Platform
- Analytic Software
Application
- Web Security
- Network Security
- Database & Cloud Security
- Email Security
- Others
Service
- Managed Service
- Professional Service
End Users
- Wind
- Oil & Gas
- Solar
- Other End Users
By Geography
North America
- S.
- Canada,
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape: Global IoT Solutions Market
The global IoT solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cybersecurity as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
On April 2018, Siemens, an IT and telecommunications service provider collaborated with Orange Business Services, an automation company deliver Internet of Things (IoT) solutions for the industrial sector. This collaboration focus on helping businesses to connects their machines and physical infrastructure to the digital world
