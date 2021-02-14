IT Services Market 2019 by Smart-Technologies, Application, Consumption, Production, Manufacturers, Demands, Trends, Region Wise Analysis, Revenue, Growth and Forecast Outlook to 2024

A new market study, titled “Global IT Services Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

IT services refers to the application of business and technical expertise to enable organizations in the creation, management and optimization of or access to information and business processes.

IT services are included System Integration, Cloud Computing Service, IT Consulting, System Support, etc. The service areas (application) are: Enterprise, Financial, Government, Healthcare & Medical, and Others. And Enterprise was the widest area which took up about 50% of the global total in 2016.

North America is the largest IT service market in the world these years, and USA is the largest consumption countries of IT services in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 36% the global market in 2016 (90% of North America IT service market), while Europe was about 29%, and Japan is followed with the share about 13.5%.

USA, UK, Japan and India are now the key developers of IT services. There are some vendors with poor quality or introduced products, but the Chinese market is still controlled by the abroad vendors. And the high quality products are mainly supplied by overseas providers. IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Accenture, CSC, Lookheed, Capgemini, NTT Data, SAIC, Xerox, Oracle, Hitachi, NCC, ADP, NEC, TCS, Infosys, Atos, Wipro, HCL Tech, BT Global Services, and Capita are the key suppliers in the global IT services market. Top 10 took up about 23.8% of the global market in 2016. Abroad vendors took up more than 50% of the Chinese market. IBM, HP, Fujitsu, Accenture is the most popular IT services in the world.



Note: CSC and HPE (HP) are merger into DXC Technology in Q3 2017, the Data of the former CSC is temporarily added to HP in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the IT Services market will register a 2.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1150600 million by 2024, from US$ 1011000 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in IT Services business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by application:

Enterprise

Financial

Government

Healthcare & Medical

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IT Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IT Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IT Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IT Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of IT Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

