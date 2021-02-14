Key-Value Stores Market 2019 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2025
In 2018, the global Key-Value Stores market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Key-Value Stores status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Key-Value Stores development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Redis
Azure Redis Cache
ArangoDB
Hbase
Google Cloud Datastore
Aerospike
BoltDB
Couchbase
Memcached
Oracle
DataStax
Infinispan
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
Web Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprises
SMEs
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Key-Value Stores status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Key-Value Stores development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Key-Value Stores are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Key-Value Stores Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 Web Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Key-Value Stores Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Large Enterprises
1.5.3 SMEs
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Key-Value Stores Market Size
2.2 Key-Value Stores Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Key-Value Stores Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Key-Value Stores Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Key-Value Stores Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Key-Value Stores Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Key-Value Stores Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Key-Value Stores Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Key-Value Stores Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Key-Value Stores Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Key-Value Stores Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Key-Value Stores Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Key-Value Stores Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Redis
12.1.1 Redis Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Key-Value Stores Introduction
12.1.4 Redis Revenue in Key-Value Stores Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 Redis Recent Development
12.2 Azure Redis Cache
12.2.1 Azure Redis Cache Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Key-Value Stores Introduction
12.2.4 Azure Redis Cache Revenue in Key-Value Stores Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Azure Redis Cache Recent Development
12.3 ArangoDB
12.3.1 ArangoDB Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Key-Value Stores Introduction
12.3.4 ArangoDB Revenue in Key-Value Stores Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 ArangoDB Recent Development
12.4 Hbase
12.4.1 Hbase Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Key-Value Stores Introduction
12.4.4 Hbase Revenue in Key-Value Stores Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Hbase Recent Development
12.5 Google Cloud Datastore
12.5.1 Google Cloud Datastore Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Key-Value Stores Introduction
12.5.4 Google Cloud Datastore Revenue in Key-Value Stores Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Google Cloud Datastore Recent Development
12.6 Aerospike
12.6.1 Aerospike Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Key-Value Stores Introduction
12.6.4 Aerospike Revenue in Key-Value Stores Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Aerospike Recent Development
12.7 BoltDB
12.7.1 BoltDB Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Key-Value Stores Introduction
12.7.4 BoltDB Revenue in Key-Value Stores Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 BoltDB Recent Development
12.8 Couchbase
12.8.1 Couchbase Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Key-Value Stores Introduction
12.8.4 Couchbase Revenue in Key-Value Stores Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Couchbase Recent Development
12.9 Memcached
12.9.1 Memcached Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Key-Value Stores Introduction
12.9.4 Memcached Revenue in Key-Value Stores Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Memcached Recent Development
12.10 Oracle
12.10.1 Oracle Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Key-Value Stores Introduction
12.10.4 Oracle Revenue in Key-Value Stores Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.11 DataStax
12.12 Infinispan
Continuous
