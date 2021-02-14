Lipstick Packaging Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

Lipstick Packaging refers to cosmetic containers or tubs for packaging of lipstick products. Materials used for Lipstick Packaging are mainly Aluminum and various kind of plastic materials. Other materials like bamboo, paper, Platinum and silver, thick wall glass are also but very less used.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Lipstick Packaging in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The political and economic climate of a country is reflected in women’s mouths, says the son of cosmetics entrepreneur Estée Lauder. A strong, unique, and sophisticated color cosmetic package is the key to attract consumer and cultivates brand value. Unlike other beauty and skincare products, consumers who shop for color cosmetics are more likely attracted to the packages speaking to them at the point of purchase rather than choosing a brand. This is an advantage and a challenge for brands to find their market share in the highly competitive environment.

Lipstick Packaging market consumption is highly impacted by the downstream consumers, lipstick manufactures play very import roles in lipstick packaging production. Upstream raw materials are affecting the price and gross profit of lipstick packaging products

The worldwide market for Lipstick Packaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% over the next five years, will reach 380 million US$ in 2023, from 270 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Albéa

ILEOS

HCP

World Wide Packaging

LIBO Cosmetics

Baoyu Plastic

RPC GROUP

The Packaging Company (TPC)

COLLCAP PACKAGING LIMITED

GCC Packaging

IMS Packaging

Kindu Packing

SPC

Quadpack

Yuga

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Plastic Packaging

Metal Packaging

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

High-end Consumption

Ordinary Consumption

