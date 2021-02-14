Machine Control System Market Perspective: Top Players & Revenue To Significant Growth By 2024

Global Machine Control System Industry 2019 Market Research Report focuses on price, sales, revenue and growth rate of each type, as well as the types and each type price of key manufacturers, through interviewing key manufacturers. Second on basis of segments by manufacturers, this report focuses on the sales, price of each type, average price of Credit Insurance, revenue and market share, for key manufacturers

Global Machine Control System Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 13.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.18% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the

Global Machine Control System Market, By Type (Total Stations, GNSS, Laser Scanners, Airborne Systems, GIS Collectors, Others), Equipment (Excavators, Loaders, Graders, Dozers, Scrapers, Paving Systems, Drillers & Pilers), Industry (Construction, Agriculture, Transportation, Mining, Marine, Waste Management, Utilities, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Definition: Global Machine Control System Market

Machine control system can be defined as the technology employed for the positioning and safety of work environment. The technology identifies the areas and positioning of the machines so that the controller of the machinery can precisely identify the areas for the initiation of any work. This surveying and monitoring of the correct positioning of machines ensures enhanced safety of the users of the machines as well as the machines.

Top Key Players:

Trimble Inc.

ANDRITZ

MOBA Mobile Automation

RIB Software SE

Rockwell Automation

Belden Inc.

maximatecc

Schneider Electric

James Fisher and Sons plc

ABB

Barry-Wehmiller

Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Revere Control Systems

Bevco Engineering Company Inc.

ACS, Inc.

Leica Geosystems AG

Topcon Corporation

Market Drivers:

Growing need and demand of quicker surveillance and safety assurances is expected to drive the market growth

Increased amount of construction and urbanization projects globally resulting in growing need for safety of environment is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Requirement of high amounts of investment and utilization of resources to train individuals due to the lack of technically skilled professionals is expected to restrain the market growth

Lack of adoption in other major industries as compared to construction industry is expected to restrain the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Trimble Inc. announced the completion of acquisition of Veltec. With this acquisition Trimble Inc. is expected to expand its global market share and region share complemented by Veltec’s technology and service capability offerings.

In April 2018, Trimble Inc. announced that they had agreed to acquire Viewpoint Inc. With Viewpoint’s expertise in providing on-site ease of management and workflow ease, Trimble Inc. is expected to provide more complete service and technological capabilities with this acquisition.

Market Segmentations:

Global Machine Control System Market is segmented on the basis of

Component

Deployment Type

Organization Size

Verticals

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Type

Total Stations

Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS)

Laser Scanners

Airborne Systems

Geographic Information System (GIS) Collectors

Others

Handheld Devices & Tablets Antennas

By Equipment

Excavators

Loaders

Graders

Dozers

Scrapers

Paving Systems

Drillers & Pilers

By Industry

Construction

Agriculture

Transportation

Mining

Marine

Waste Management

Utilities

Others

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Analysis: Global Machine Control System Market

Global machine control system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of machine control system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

