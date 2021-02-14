MACHINE SAFETY MARKET 2019 GLOBAL TREND, SEGMENTATION AND OPPORTUNITIES, FORECAST 2025

The key factors driving the growth of the machine safety market include increasing emphasis on industrial safety and proactive safety measures, rising number of accidents in industries.

The market for programmable safety systems (safety PLCs) is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period.

The global Machine Safety market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Machine Safety volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Machine Safety market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Rockwell

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Omron

Pilz

ABB

Honeywell

Siemens

Keyence

Sick

Banner Engineering

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Safety Sensors

Safety PLCs

Safety Modules

E-Stop Devices

Segment by Application

Oil

Chemical

Aerospace

Semiconductor

Food

Medical

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Machine Safety Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Machine Safety

1.2 Machine Safety Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Machine Safety Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Safety Sensors

1.2.3 Safety PLCs

1.2.4 Safety Modules

1.2.5 E-Stop Devices

1.3 Machine Safety Segment by Application

1.3.1 Machine Safety Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Oil

1.3.3 Chemical

1.3.4 Aerospace

1.3.5 Semiconductor

1.3.6 Food

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 Other

1.4 Global Machine Safety Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Machine Safety Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Machine Safety Market Size

1.5.1 Global Machine Safety Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Machine Safety Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Machine Safety Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Machine Safety Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Machine Safety Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Machine Safety Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Machine Safety Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Machine Safety Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Machine Safety Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Machine Safety Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Machine Safety Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Machine Safety Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Machine Safety Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Machine Safety Production

3.4.1 North America Machine Safety Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Machine Safety Production

3.5.1 Europe Machine Safety Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Machine Safety Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Machine Safety Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Machine Safety Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Machine Safety Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Machine Safety Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Machine Safety Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Machine Safety Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Machine Safety Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Machine Safety Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Machine Safety Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Machine Safety Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Machine Safety Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Machine Safety Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Machine Safety Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Machine Safety Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Machine Safety Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Machine Safety Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Machine Safety Business

7.1 Rockwell

7.1.1 Rockwell Machine Safety Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Machine Safety Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Rockwell Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Schneider Electric

7.2.1 Schneider Electric Machine Safety Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Machine Safety Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Schneider Electric Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Mitsubishi Electric

7.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Machine Safety Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Machine Safety Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Omron

7.4.1 Omron Machine Safety Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Machine Safety Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Omron Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Pilz

7.5.1 Pilz Machine Safety Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Machine Safety Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Pilz Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ABB

7.6.1 ABB Machine Safety Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Machine Safety Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ABB Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Honeywell

7.7.1 Honeywell Machine Safety Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Machine Safety Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Honeywell Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Siemens

7.8.1 Siemens Machine Safety Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Machine Safety Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Siemens Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Keyence

7.9.1 Keyence Machine Safety Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Machine Safety Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Keyence Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Sick

7.10.1 Sick Machine Safety Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Machine Safety Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Sick Machine Safety Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Banner Engineering

