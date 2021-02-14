Managed Network Services Market With Latest Research Report And Growth By 2025 Market Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Key Vendors, Drivers And Forecast

Global Managed Network Services Industry 2017 Market Research Report has been analyzed in detail to assist clients with all the vital data to frame tactical business judgments and propose strategic growth plans. The Global Network Forensics report offers a comprehensive insight into the development policies and plans in addition to manufacturing processes and cost structures.

The global managed network services market accounted for USD 40.52 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Managed Network Services Market, By Geography; Service Type (Managed Internet Access and Network Infrastructure Provisioning, Managed VPN, Data Storage, Network Monitoring, Managed Network Security, Hosted IP Telephony); Organization Size (SMEs, Large); Vertical – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Definition: Global Managed Network Services Market

A managed network service is the service provided, operated, managed by a third-party service provider. This service is delivered as a cloud infrastructure service or installed and managed in-house by the service provider. It is widely applicable in telecommunication and IT, retail and ecommerce, government and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance, industrial manufacturing, and others. Need to reduce deployment cost may act as the major driver in the growth of managed network service market. On the other side, uncertainty over service charges may hamper the market.

Global Managed Network Services Market Key Drivers:

Need to reduce the deployment cost

Need to reduce downtime

Seamless, value-added, and reliable QoS

Superior network security with greater network accessibility

Uncertainty over service charges

Concern over exposing sensitive and confidential information

Top Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

IBM Corporation

HCL Technologies Limited

Ericsson AB

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Accenture

Alcatel-Lucent

AT&T

Wipro Limited

LG Networks, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Market Segmentations:

Global Managed Network Services Market is segmented based on

Service Type

Organization Size

Vertical



Market Segmentations In details:

On the basis of Service Type into managed internet access and network infrastructure provisioning, managed VPN, data storage, network monitoring, managed network security, and hosted IP telephony, and other services.

On the basis of Organization Size, the global managed network services market is segmented into small & medium enterprises (SMES), and large enterprises.

On the basis of Vertical, the global managed network services market is segmented into telecommunication and IT, retail and ecommerce, government and utilities, media and entertainment, healthcare, banking, financial services, and insurance, industrial manufacturing and others.

On the basis of Geography,

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

“Global Managed Network Services Market” Company Share Analysis:

The report for managed network services market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyze and do more affective investments.

