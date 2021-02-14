Medical Bed Market Size, Trends, Growth, Outlook With Stryker, Arjo, AMICO Group, Tempur Sealy International, Invacare Corporation, LINET Americas, Hill-Rom, And Other
Medical bed industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. Medical bed market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
Medical beds comes in different types such as electric, non-electric as well as manual bed due to aged people, chronic diseases, home care setting along with the need of patients. Medical bed is designed in such a way so that it can support and assist the patient. It should allow infection control, comfort, ease of use, safety and should promote effective risk management. Some of the major players operating in global medical bed market are
- Stryker
- Invacare Corporation
- Hill-Rom Holding, Inc.
- Amico Corporation
- Getinge Group
- Antano Group
- Medical Depot, Inc.
- LINET Group SE
Others: Merivaara Corp., Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG, GF Health Products, Inc., and LINET among others.
Segmentation:
- On the basis of usage, global medical bed market is segmented into
- Acute care
- Long term care
- Psychiatric care
- Maternity
- On the basis of application, global medical bed market is segmented into
- Intensive care
- Non-intensive
- Intensive care segment is driving the market growth due to the increasing demand for critical care beds owing to the rise in geriatric population. Intensive care segment is expected to account the largest market share due to the rising geriatric population and related diseases such cardiovascular diseases, neurological disease, and bone and joint problems, the volume of patients being treated in critical care units is increasing, which in turn is driving the demand for medical beds required in intensive care units.
- On the basis of type, global medical bed market is segmented into
- Electric Beds
- Semi Electric Bed
- Manual Bed
- Electric beds accounted the largest market share in 2016 due to increasing number of patients requiring bariatric care and rise in geriatric population.
- On the basis of end user, global medical bed market is segmented into
- Hospital
- Home Care
- Elderly Care
- On the basis of geography, global medical bed market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
- Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
- North America is expected to dominate the market.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints :
- Technological advancement related to ICU beds
- Increasing investments in infrastructural development
- Rise in chronic diseases
- Declining number of beds in public hospitals
Insights of the Study
- Competitive assessment: in-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the trocars market
- Market penetration: comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the medical bed market
- To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
- The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the medical bed market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies
- Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and medical bed industry verticals.
