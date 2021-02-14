Medical Device Outsourcing Market 2018 Global Analysis and future Opportunities Forecast To 2024

The medical device industry is outsourcing not only the manufacturing of medical devices, but also associated services, such as regulatory consulting and contract manufacturing, to medical device service providers.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Medical Device Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Medical Device Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

The market for outsourcing witnesses a huge increase owing to the benefits, which include reduction in overall cost and decrease in the time required for the product to enter into the market.

Rising geriatric population is predicted to increase demand for medical devices and supplies forming a large customer base with limited health resources, thereby pushing manufacturers towards subcontracting of activities such as assembling, packaging, and others. For instance, new entrants of the industry are anticipated to outsource device designing in order to be technologically updated and meet the demands of the patients over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, owing to low labor costs, low overhead expenses, and improving technical abilities to produce class III medical devices. In addition, tax breaks and incentives such as lowered tariffs and duties to foreign companies in these nations offer a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.

The global Medical Device Outsourcing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Medical Device Outsourcing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Celestica

Creganna

Flextronics International

Medical Product Outsourcing

Integer

Kinetics Climax

Shandong Weigao

Sanmina

Daiichi Jitsugyo

CFI Medical

NSF International

Infinity Plastics Group

ProMed Molded Products

Sterigenics International

GE Healthcare

Accellent

Mitutoy

Omnica

Cirtec Medical

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Finished goods

Electronics

Raw Materials

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Orthopedics and Spine

Cardiovascular

Radiology

General Medical Devices

