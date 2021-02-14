Motor Management Market Research and Scenario 2025 With Siemens, ABB, GE, Analog Devices, Hitachi, Eaton, Schneider Electric, Rockwell Automation, Mitsubishi Electric Automation, Inc And Other

Motor Management Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Motor management Industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Motor management market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Motor Management motors carry out multiple functions such as starting, stopping, and protecting motors and their operational control. Motor Management integrates hardware and software to control the motors. This is used in several industrial applications where multiple remotely controlled loads are connected to a control point. The latest trend in this market is energy saving and predictive maintenance of industrial equipment to stay competitive in the market. There is need of electric motor for several industries like oil and gas, chemicals, metal & mining and others will create a huge market for the Motor Management. Some of the major players operating in Motor Management market are

ABB Ltd

Analog Devices, Inc

Eaton Corporation

General Electric (GE)

Hitachi Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Texas Instruments Inc.

TraceRat

Others: Rong Daxing Electric, Tianneng Group, Ametek Inc., Anaheim Automation Inc, Bartec Gmbh, Bosch Rexroth Ag, C3Controls, Fanox Electronic S.L, Larsen & Toubro, Renesas Electronics among others. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

In 2017, ABB acquired B&R, a major player in machine and automation. This will help the ABB to strengthen its position in market.

Segmentation

On the basis of type the Motor Management market is segmented into

Synchronous Motor

Asynchronous Motor

The synchronous motor market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of product & services the Motor Management market is segmented into

Hardware

Software solution & service

The software solution & service market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of control the Motor Management market is segmented into

Automatic

Semi-Automatic

Manual

The Automatic market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of application the Motor Management market is segmented into

Pumps

Compressors

Material Handling

Others

The Material handling market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of end-user the Motor Management market is segmented into

Oil & Gas

Metals & Mining

Power Generation

Chemicals

Cement

Food & Beverages

Agriculture

Water Supply and Wastewater Treatment, Others

The Oil & gas market is expected to grow in the forecasted period.

On the basis of geography, Motor Management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

Global Motor Management Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Demand for Smart, Multifunctional, Integrated Motor Control

For Reduction in Unplanned Industrial Downtime

Dominance of Conventional Motor Management and Controllers

Lack of Awareness

Decreasing Greenfield Investments in the Oil & Gas Industry

