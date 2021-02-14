Motorcycle Sidecars Market 2028: Top Eminent Key Players Champion Trikes & Sidecars, Watsonian Squire Ltd

Motorcycle Sidecars Market: Introduction

A motorcycle sidecar is a single-wheeled device that is attached to the side of a motorcycle, moped/scooter, or electric or normal bicycle. The attachment of a motorcycle sidecar to a two-wheeler converts it into a three-wheeled vehicle. A two-wheeler with an attached motorcycle is also known as a combination, rig, or hack. The body of the motorcycle usually provides a seat for a single passenger, and has a small trunk-like compartment on the rear side of the body. In some cases, the motorcycle sidecar is modified for the transportation of cargo or tools & equipment, just like the platform of transport vehicles such as trucks. Generally, motorcycle sidecars consist of the body and the frame. The frame is either fixed to the motorcycle or is attached in such a way that the motorcycle can lean in the similar way as that of a motorcycle without a sidecar. Mostly, the motorcycle sidecar is attached to the right hand side of the vehicle for right side moving traffic. Motorcycle sidecars have gained the attention of motorcycle enthusiasts and bike lovers. Many motorcycle enthusiasts have modified their bikes with the attachment of a motorcycle sidecar for trekking and off-road biking. Bike lovers are adopting motorcycle sidecars to relive the vintage era. Motorcycle sidecars make it easy for a three-person travel journey, and the vehicle is also well balanced. Motorcycles with sidecars have an upper hand on roads that are covered with ice and gravel. The disadvantage of a motorcycle sidecar is that, it has all the setbacks of a mini-car and the drawbacks of a motorcycle.

Motorcycle Sidecars Market: Dynamics

The motorcycle sidecars market has limited production. There are only a handful of manufacturers, as many of the old manufacturers have ceased their production processes. Manufacturers are highly emphasizing on the custom-made production or tailor-made products as per consumer requirements. In recent years, motorcycle sidecars have gained attention for use in some electric bikes. Motorcycle sidecars have gained attention from bike enthusiasts and bike lovers due to their vintage nature. The prominent income for the motorcycle sidecars market will be driven by such bike enthusiasts and bike lovers who are focused on vintage collections. Motorcycle sidecars are also getting demand from off-road bikers in recent years, due to their advantage on roads that are covered with ice and gravel. On the other hand, the high cost of motorcycle sidecars is expected to retard the growth of the market in price-sensitive regions.

Motorcycle Sidecars Market: Segmentation

The global motorcycle sidecars market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type, sales channel, and by distribution channel.

The global motorcycle sidecars market can be segmented on the basis of vehicle type:

Bikes

Mopeds

Electric Bicycles

The global motorcycle sidecars market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel:

OEMs

Aftermarket

The global motorcycle sidecars market can be segmented on the basis of distribution channel:

Online

Offline

Motorcycle Sidecars Market: Regional Outlook

The size of motorcycle fleets is large in countries such as India, China, ASEAN, Pakistan, etc. Also, countries such China and Japan have significant production of electric motorcycles. Owing to these reasons, Asia Pacific is expected to be a prominent market for motorcycle sidecars. In the matured economies of North America and Europe, the size of this type of vehicle fleet is small, and the demand for motorcycle sidecars will be mainly driven by bike enthusiasts focused on vintage bikes, due to which, these regions are expected to be moderate markets with less growth. Regions such as Latin America and Africa also have a good fleet size of motorcycles, but the fleet size of motorcycles will be small in the Middle Eastern region. However, LAMEA can be estimated to be a potential market for motorcycle sidecars. But the growth of the motorcycle sidecars market will be slowed down in price-sensitive countries.

Motorcycle Sidecars Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants operating in the global motorcycle sidecars market are Ural Motorcycles, DMC Sidecars & Motorcycle Accessories, Champion Trikes & Sidecars, Watsonian Squire Ltd, and Motorvation Engineering, among others.