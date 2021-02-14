Oils and Fats Market 2018 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Fats & oils are widely accepted in food applications due to their functional properties. They play an important role in determining the desired physiochemical and sensory attributes such as smooth, creamy, and rich texture; milky and creamy appearance; and desirable flavors. Fats & oils are used in oleochemical industries and for the production of biodiesel. Hence, fats & oils as a raw material will be viewed as a business opportunity in the next five years for the growth of the oleochemicals and biodiesel industries.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Oils and Fats in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Changing consumer dietary habits is projected to positively influence the global fats & oils market over the forecast period. Increasing processed food consumption coupled with high quality edible oil demand is expected to have a positive impact on the global fats & oils market. Growing health awareness and rising disposable income in emerging markets are presumed to further bolster the global market. Growing fast food and convenience food consumption is expected to fuel fats & oils demand over the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Oils and Fats is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Bunge

Cargill

Incorporated

International Foodstuff

Wilmar

Associated British Foods

Ajinomoto

ConAgra Foods

Unilever

United Plantations Berhad

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Edible Vegetable Oils

Palm Oils

Industrial Oils

Animal Fats

Marine Oils

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food

Industrial

