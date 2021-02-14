Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market Growth, Demand, Scope, On Stryker, Getinge, Mizuho, Medtronic, Philips, And Other

Global Operating Room Equipment & Supplies Market is expected to reach USD 31.02 billion by 2025, from USD 25.31 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The operating room equipment & supplies market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The global operating room equipment & supplies market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of operating room equipment & supplies market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America. Some of the major players operating in the global operating room equipment & supplies market are

Steris Corporation

Stryker Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Getinge Group

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA

Ge Healthcare

Medtronic, Inc.

Mizuho SOI

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. Kg

Getinge AB

Creative Health Tech Pvt. Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Trumpf Medical

BERCHTOLD Corporation, among others.

Operating room, which is also known as the operating suite, is a kind of facility where all the surgical procedures are performed on patients in order to treat different physiological and pathological conditions in a sterile environment. Hence, an operating room, that is technically equipped, helps to ensure better patient care and enhanced operational efficiency by empowering surgeons and other healthcare professionals, with greater flexibility and ease of handling. Improving healthcare infrastructure in developing countries, rising interest of foreign hospital chains in expanding their networks in these economies, and growing collaborations between hospitals & foreign investors are the various factors that help to drive the market.

In May 2018, Getinge, which is one of the major key player of the market, announced launch of its first patient transfer solution for multi-modality operating suites, named PILOT. This new patient-centered transfer system allows surgical staff to move patients between imaging systems and treatment rooms without having to reposition them.

In March 2018, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. launched new product under the brand name bard parker plus blade with loader. The new product has innovation designed to enhance safety in the operating room, and a safety upgrade.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing investments, funds, and grants by government bodies worldwide

Rising number of hospitals and growing hospital investments in operating room equipment & supplies

Increasing patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries

Growing number of regulatory approvals for operating room equipment

Rising geriatric population coupled with growing number of surgeries globally.

High cost of operating room equipment

Unfavourable healthcare reforms in the U.S.

Segmentation

The global operating room equipment & supplies market is segmented based on equipment market,

Type

End User

Supplies Market

By Type

Geographical Segments

On the basis of equipment market, by type, the market is classified in

Anesthesia machines

Electrosurgical units

Multi-parameter patient monitors

Surgical imaging devices

Operating tables

Operating room lights

On the basis of supplies market, by type, the market is classified in

Surgical instruments

Disposable materials

Accessories

Other or supplies

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into

Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Based on geography, the market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others.

Features of the report

Changing operating room equipment & supplies market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the operating room equipment & supplies market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value A neutral perspective towards market performance Recent operating room equipment & supplies industry trends and developments Detailed overview of parent market

