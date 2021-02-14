Plasma Therapy Market Revenue Opportunities and Analysis with Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Kedrion S.p.A, CSL Limited, Biotest AG, Cambryn Biologics, BioLife Plasma Services

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) is a concentrate of platelet-rich plasma protein, derived from whole blood, centrifuged to remove red blood cells and having greater concentration of growth factors. PRP has been used as a clinical tool for several types of medical treatments, such as chronic tendinitis, osteoarthritis, for bone repair and regeneration, in oral surgery, and in plastic surgery.

Global Plasma Therapy Market Type (Pure PRP, Leukocyte-Rich PRP, Pure Platelet-Rich Fibrin, Leukocyte-Rich Fibrin) Source (Autologous, Allogenic), Application (Orthopedic, Dermatology, Cardiac Muscle Injury, Dental, Nerve Injury, Others) End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Research Institutes) Geography- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Global Plasma Therapy Market is accounted for USD 135.6 million growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast to 2024.

Major Market Competitors:

Some of the major players operating in global plasma therapy market are

Octapharma,

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc.,

Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.,

Kedrion S.p.A,

CSL Limited,

Biotest AG,

Cambryn Biologics,

BioLife Plasma Services,

Chengdu Institute of Biology,

GRIFOLS INTERNATIONAL,

S.A.,

Arthrex Inc.,

Terumo BCT Inc. among others.

Research Methodology:

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global plasma therapy market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of plasma therapy market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Market Overview

Market Dynamics

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Geographic Analysis

Company Profiles

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising number of sports injuries.

Increasing prevalence of geriatric population as well as arthritis

Growing demand of platelet-rich plasma in various therapeutic areas

Increase in the number of androgenic alopecia patients worldwide

Absence of reimbursement policies

Varying prices of plasma therapy

Global plasma therapy market report covers segmentation analysis of type, source, applications and end users. Report further covers segments of types of plasma which includes pure platelet rich plasma, leukocyte-rich platelet rich plasma, pure platelet-rich fibrin and leukocyte-rich fibrin. The pure platelet rich plasma is leading type segment as it has higher number of platelets as compared to the commonly used variants of platelet rich plasma. Also it has effective antimicrobial effects and high success rate. However, leucocyte-rich platelet rich plasma is expected to be the fastest growing segment. Report further covers segments of source which includes autologous and allogenic.

Market Segmentation:

By type, global plasma therapy market is segmented into pure Platelet-Rich Plasma, leukocyte-rich Platelet-Rich Plasma, pure platelet-rich fibrin and leukocyte-rich fibrin.

On the basis of source, global plasma therapy market is segmented into autologous and allogenic.

Based on application, global plasma therapy market is segmented into orthopedic, dermatology, cardiac muscle injury, dental, nerve injury and others.

Orthopedic is further sub segmented into arthritis, chronic tendinitis and bone repair & regeneration.

Dermatology is further sub segmented into plastic surgery and androgenic alopecia.

Based on end user, global plasma therapy market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and research institutes.

On the basis of geography, global plasma therapy market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

