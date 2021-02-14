RAILWAY EQUIPMENT MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

Global Railway Equipment Industry

The global Railway Equipment market is valued at 128400 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 189600 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2019-2025.

Railway equipment are involved in locomotives, passenger rail cars, freight rail cars, subway, signal, infrastructure and other parts used in operating railroads. The railway equipment industry has become the pivot for economic developments across several countries worldwide. The demand for this equipment has intensified owing to the rising volume of transported products and the expansion of the distance covered by logistics vehicles.

The demand for freight rolling stock is significantly high in the global railroad equipment manufacturing market. This demand is basically due to the hike in the prices of fuel across the globe at it acts as the key source behind the working of the transportation industry. This has shifted the trend of freight transport to rails from trucks.

Companies operating in the railroad equipment manufacturing industry are involved in the manufacturing of brakes, locomotives, passenger rail cars and freight, and other parts used in operating railroads. The transport equipment manufacturing industry has become the pivot for economic developments across several countries worldwide. The demand for these Equipment has intensified owing to the rising volume of transported products and the expansion of the distance covered by logistics vehicles. This particular trend is expected to gain traction over the coming years.

Region-wise, Europe and Asia Pacific are the leading regions in terms of manufacturing of railroad equipment. This growth is mainly due to effective policies and large scale investment by leading companies and governments. Brazil, China, and India have been identified as emerging markets in the Asia Pacific region. China’s Ministry of Railways is the main purchaser of industry products, which are largely supplied by state-owned operator, CRRC Corporation Limited. The dominance of the company makes this industry a virtual duopoly.

The key companies are CRRC, Siemens, Alstom, Bombardier, CRECG, CRCC, General Electric, Hitachi, Transmashholding, Voestalpine, Toshiba, Kawasaki, Hyundai Rotem, CRSC, Wabtec and etc.

This report focuses on Railway Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Railway Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

CRRC

Alstom

Siemens

Bombardier

CRCC

CRECG

General Electric

Hitachi

Hyundai Rotem

Transmashholding

Voestalpine

Toshiba

Kawasaki

CRSC

Wabtec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rolling Stock

Railway Infrastructure

Others

Segment by Application

Locomotives

DMUs

EMUs

Freight Vehicles

Others

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Railway Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Railway Equipment

1.2 Railway Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Railway Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Rolling Stock

1.2.3 Railway Infrastructure

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Railway Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Railway Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Locomotives

1.3.3 DMUs

1.3.4 EMUs

1.3.5 Freight Vehicles

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Railway Equipment Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Railway Equipment Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Railway Equipment Market Size

1.4.1 Global Railway Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Railway Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Railway Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Railway Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Railway Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Railway Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Railway Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Railway Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Railway Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Railway Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Railway Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Railway Equipment Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Railway Equipment Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Railway Equipment Production

3.4.1 North America Railway Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Railway Equipment Production

3.5.1 Europe Railway Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Railway Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Railway Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Railway Equipment Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Railway Equipment Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Railway Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Railway Equipment Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Railway Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Railway Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Railway Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Railway Equipment Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Railway Equipment Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Railway Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Railway Equipment Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Railway Equipment Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Railway Equipment Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Railway Equipment Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Railway Equipment Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Railway Equipment Business

7.1 CRRC

7.1.1 CRRC Railway Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Railway Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 CRRC Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Alstom

7.2.1 Alstom Railway Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Railway Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Alstom Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Siemens

7.3.1 Siemens Railway Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Railway Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Siemens Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Bombardier

7.4.1 Bombardier Railway Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Railway Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Bombardier Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 CRCC

7.5.1 CRCC Railway Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Railway Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 CRCC Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 CRECG

7.6.1 CRECG Railway Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Railway Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 CRECG Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 General Electric

7.7.1 General Electric Railway Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Railway Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 General Electric Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Hitachi

7.8.1 Hitachi Railway Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Railway Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Hitachi Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Hyundai Rotem

7.9.1 Hyundai Rotem Railway Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Railway Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Hyundai Rotem Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Transmashholding

7.10.1 Transmashholding Railway Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Railway Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Transmashholding Railway Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Voestalpine

7.12 Toshiba

7.13 Kawasaki

7.14 CRSC

7.15 Wabtec

Continued….

