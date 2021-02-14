SaaS-Based Expense Management Market 2018 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Growth- Analysis to 2025

SaaS-based expense management includes the deployment of expense management systems as a web-based subscription service. This system helps in controlling and monitoring expense reports, thereby streamlining the business process and preventing fraud and human error. It also increases visibility across the entire reimbursement claim process, reducing travel costs and improving the efficiency of enterprises.

The SaaS-based system is operated by a third-party organization as opposed to the installation and maintenance of an on-site business system. SaaS-based expense management has succeeded in changing the procurement of expense management systems from a capital expenditure to a pay-per-use subscription arrangement.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the SaaS-Based Expense Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the SaaS-Based Expense Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

In recent years, SAP acquired Ariba and Concur ，become the undisputed no.1 player, IBM is constantly strengthening cooperation with SAP, Oracle acquired NetSuite, K1 Investment Management combined Certify, Nexonia, ExpenseWatch and Tallie to create the largest independent company, consider other small companies, it’s easy to forecast, the competition will be more intense

North America will remain the largest market.

China —- the world’s second largest economy will remain a high growth:

The global SaaS-Based Expense Management market is valued at 1890 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 3000 million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% between 2017 and 2023.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Concur Technologies

SAP Ariba

IBM

Infor

Oracle

Apptricity

SumTotal Systems

Insperity

SuitSoft

Certify

Expensify

Abacus

Nexonia

Unit4

Zoho Expense

Xpenditure

AccountSight

NetSuite

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Travel and Expense Management

Telecom Expense management

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Others

