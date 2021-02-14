Sales Revenue of Bicycle Market to Receive a Fillip Owing to Burgeoning Demand During the Forecast Period

Bicycle Sales to Surge Up Steadily Between 2018 and 2026

Intensifying traffic congestion issue and elevating fuel prices are foreseen to remain the key factors driving the need for cycling, and raising the demand for bicycles thereby. Growing health concerns among consumers, in addition to surging acceptance of green transportation in an effort to reduce carbon footprint, will play a pivotal role in the growth of global bicycle market in next eight years. Moreover, increasing government support encouraging adoption of bicycles and rapid development of dedicated cycling infrastructure in developed as well as developing economies will reportedly push the sales of bicycles in upcoming years. A growing application base of bicycles in trekking and recreational activities, coupled with a soaring number of cycling events will specifically uplift the demand for sports bicycles in near future.

Bicycle Market to Reach Nearly US$ 80 Bn by 2026 End

As sharing and rental services are currently gaining higher traction in the global bicycle market, stakeholders are increasingly striving to adapt to this trend. Moreover, a large number of corporate embracing cycling as a sustainable alternative to commute will be a significant factor impacting the sales of bicycles in next few years. At a moderate CAGR of 4.2%, the global market for bicycle will attain the revenue approaching US$ 80 Bn during 2018-2026. The market was valued at around US$ 55 Bn in 2017 and holds optimistic growth prospects over the assessment period.

Sports Bicycles Surpass Hybrid Bicycles in Terms of Growth Rate

Based on the technology, hybrid bicycles currently hold a major share of the market revenue, followed by road bicycles. However, hybrid bicycles are likely to lose a significant value share to sports bicycles, primarily attributed to their growing adoption rate in developed regional markets such as North America and Europe, and robust sales in China. These three regional markets are expected to account for more than 75% share of the total revenues through 2026. With escalating demand for sports, recreational, trekking, and adventure activities, sports bicycles will encounter with the most lucrative growth opportunities.