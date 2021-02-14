Sea Freight Forwarding Market 2019 In Depth Analysis and Future Forecast 2024 | Key Players include- Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bolloré Logistics and more…
A new market study, titled “Global Sea Freight Forwarding Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
Report Description:
Sea Freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Sea Freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments.
The Sea Freight Forwarding market is very fragmented market; the revenue of top twenty-nine players accounts about 67% of the total revenue in 2016.
2 The leading manufactures players are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, Sinotrans ,DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS and Panalpina. Kuehne + Nagel is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 13% in 2017. The next is DHL Group and Sinotrans.
3 There are mainly three type service of Sea Freight Forwarding market: Full Container Load (FCL), less-than container load (LCL) and others. Full Container Load (FCL) accounts the largest proportion.
4 Geographically, the global Sea Freight Forwarding market has been segmented into North America, EU, China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia and RoW. The EU held the largest share in the global Sea Freight Forwarding market, its revenue of global market exceeds 30% in 2017. The next is North America and China.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Kuehne + Nagel
DHL Group
Sinotrans
DB Schenker Logistics
GEODIS
Panalpina
DSV
Bolloré Logistics
Expeditors
Dachser
Nippon Express
CEVA Logistics
Pantos Logistics
Agility Logistics
Hellmann
Damco
KWE
Hitachi Transport
UPS Supply Chain
Sankyu
Kerry Logistics
Logwin
CJ Korea Express
C.H.Robinson
Yusen Logistics
NNR Global Logistics
Dimerco
Toll Holdings
Pilot Freight Services
Request Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3733200-global-sea-freight-forwarding-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
According to this study, over the next five years the Sea Freight Forwarding market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 76400 million by 2024, from US$ 66300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Sea Freight Forwarding business, shared in Chapter 3.This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Sea Freight Forwarding market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Sea Freight Forwarding value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.
Full Container Load (FCL)
Less-than container load (LCL)
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.
Agricultural
Automotive
Beverage
Electronic
Other
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
View Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3733200-global-sea-freight-forwarding-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Sea Freight Forwarding market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Sea Freight Forwarding market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Sea Freight Forwarding players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Sea Freight Forwarding with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Sea Freight Forwarding submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
About Us:
Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.
Contact Us:
NORAH TRENT
[email protected]
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)