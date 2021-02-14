Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Status, Trends, Size, Inventor, Cost, Profit, Segmentation | Industry Analysis Forecast Report

Self-Driving Truck Technology Market – 2019

This report focuses on the global Self-Driving Truck Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Self-Driving Truck Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

A lot has been happening in the world of self-driving trucks. More companies have emerged, technologies are being tested, laws are being considered, and the date for when it will be normal to see automated trucks on the road is getting closer and closer.

Many in the industry are excited about this technology because it will help improve productivity, fuel efficiency, costs, and traffic on the highways. With the trucking industry continuing to move forward, the main thing on truck drivers’ minds is the security of their jobs. It’s believable self-driving trucks quickly become a reality.

In 2017, the global Self-Driving Truck Technology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Daimler

Volvo

Waymo

Tesla

TuSimple

General Motors Corporation

Ford

Takata

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Semi-automatic

Full-automatic

Market segment by Application, split into

Transport

Mining

Military

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Self-Driving Truck Technology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Self-Driving Truck Technology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Self-Driving Truck Technology are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

Available Customizations

With the given market data,Researcher offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Regional and country-level analysis of the Self-Driving Truck Technology market, by end-use.

Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Semi-automatic

1.4.3 Full-automatic

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Transport

1.5.3 Mining

1.5.4 Military

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Size

2.2 Self-Driving Truck Technology Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Self-Driving Truck Technology Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Self-Driving Truck Technology Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Self-Driving Truck Technology Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Self-Driving Truck Technology Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Self-Driving Truck Technology Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Self-Driving Truck Technology Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Daimler

12.1.1 Daimler Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Self-Driving Truck Technology Introduction

12.1.4 Daimler Revenue in Self-Driving Truck Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Daimler Recent Development

12.2 Volvo

12.2.1 Volvo Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Self-Driving Truck Technology Introduction

12.2.4 Volvo Revenue in Self-Driving Truck Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Volvo Recent Development

12.3 Waymo

12.3.1 Waymo Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Self-Driving Truck Technology Introduction

12.3.4 Waymo Revenue in Self-Driving Truck Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Waymo Recent Development

12.4 Tesla

12.4.1 Tesla Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Self-Driving Truck Technology Introduction

12.4.4 Tesla Revenue in Self-Driving Truck Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Tesla Recent Development

12.5 TuSimple

12.5.1 TuSimple Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Self-Driving Truck Technology Introduction

12.5.4 TuSimple Revenue in Self-Driving Truck Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 TuSimple Recent Development

12.6 General Motors Corporation

12.6.1 General Motors Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Self-Driving Truck Technology Introduction

12.6.4 General Motors Corporation Revenue in Self-Driving Truck Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 General Motors Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Ford

12.7.1 Ford Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Self-Driving Truck Technology Introduction

12.7.4 Ford Revenue in Self-Driving Truck Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Ford Recent Development

12.8 Takata

12.8.1 Takata Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Self-Driving Truck Technology Introduction

12.8.4 Takata Revenue in Self-Driving Truck Technology Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Takata Recent Development

Continued …

