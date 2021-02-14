Silk Market Trends, Size & Share By Bolt Threads, AMSilk GmbH, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. , EntoGenetics inc., And Other

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-silk-market

Silk market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Some of the major players operating in silk market are

Wujiang First Textile Co., Ltd.

Anhui Silk

Shengkun Silk Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Jiaxin Silk Co., Ltd.

AM Silk GmbH

China Silk Corporation

Jinchengjiang Xinxing Cocoon Silk Co., Ltd.

Bolt Threads Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc.,

Entogenetics Inc.,

Wensli Group Co. Ltd.,

Sichuan Nanchong Liuhe (Group) Corp. among others.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Silk is composed of both natural as well animal fiber. It comes from the fibroin which is created from proteins release in the liquid state as a single filament through silkworm. It is characterized by natural sheen, light weight, high absorbent quality, and poor heat conduction. Silk can be used in textile, cosmetics and medicine. Growing demand for eco-friendly textile materials is one of the major drivers of this market.

On the basis of type, global silk market is segmented into

Mulberry Tussar Spider Eri

On the basis of application, global silk market is segmented into

Textile Cosmetics & medicine

On the basis of geography, global silk market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others

Major Market Drivers:

Rising demand from Indian textile industry

More of technological innovation in sericulture

Low capital investment required

Restraints:

Dependency for raw material on China

