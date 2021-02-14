SOLAR PANEL MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2023
A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Solar Panels Market. The report on solar panel market has been analysed By Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-film) and By Installation (Ground-Mount, Rooftop Solar PV). The report on global solar panel market has been analysed By Region – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, ROW) and By Country (Australia, France, Italy, UK, Germany, India, Japan, US, China, Canada). The solar panel industry has been assessed for the historical period of 2013-2017 and the forecast period of 2018-2023.
Global Solar Panels market is likely to witness significant growth over the forecasted period owing to rising demand of electricity and increasing awareness of Solar PV’s potential to alleviate pollution, reduce carbon emission and provide energy access.
According to Analytics research report “Global Solar Panel Market – Analysis By Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-Film), By Installation (Ground Mount, Rooftop), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, ROW), By Country (Australia, France, Italy, UK, Germany, India, Japan, US, China, Canada)”, Asia Pacific Solar Panel market is projected to display a growth represented by a CAGR of over 4.30% during 2018 – 2023, primarily driven by growing industrialization and establishment of manufacturing facilities. China is the biggest market in the current period and expected to be followed by India in forecast period. Market of Solar Panels is driven by rapid price reductions and growing customer demands for increased functionality.
The report titled “Global Solar Panel Market – Analysis By Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-Film), By Installation (Ground Mount, Rooftop), By Region, By Country (2018 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2013-2023) – By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, ROW), By Country (Australia, France, Italy, UK, Germany, India, Japan, US, China, Canada)” has covered and analysed the potential of Global Solar Panels Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation.
Scope of the Report
Global Solar Panel Market, By Value (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
• Solar Panel Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• By Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-film)
• By Installation (Ground-Mount, Rooftop Solar PV)
Regional Markets – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, ROW (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
• Solar Panel Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• By Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-film)
• By Installation (Ground-Mount, Rooftop Solar PV)
Country Analysis – Australia, France, Italy, UK, Germany, India, Japan, US, China, Canada (Actual Period: 2017, Forecast Period: 2018-2023)
• Solar Panel Market – Size, Growth, Forecast
• By Module Type (Monocrystalline, Polycrystalline, Thin-film)
• By Installation (Ground-Mount, Rooftop Solar PV)
Other Report Highlights
• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Restraints
• Market Trends
• SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analyis
• Company Analysis – Canadian Solar, Jinko Solar, Trina Solar, First Solar, J A Solar, Yingli Solar, Renesola, SFCE, Hanwha Q Cells, Sunpower Corporation.
Customization of the Report
The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.
Table of Contents
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Solar Panel Outlook
5. Global Solar Panel Market: Growth and Forecast
5.1 Global Solar Panel Market: By Value (2013-2017)
5.2 Global Solar Panels Market: By Value (2018-2023)
6. Global Solar Panel Market – Segment Analysis
7. North America Solar Panel Market: An Analysis
8. North America Solar Panel Market: Country Analysis
9. Europe Solar Panel Market: An Analysis
10. Europe Solar Panel Market: Country Analysis
11. Asia Pacific Solar Panel Market: An Analysis
12. Asia Pacific Solar Panel Market: Country Analysis
13 Latin America Solar Panel Market: An Analysis
14. Latin America Solar Panel Market: Country Analysis
15. Market Dynamics
15.1 Global Solar Panels Market Growth Drivers
15.2 Global Solar Panels Market Challenges
15.3 Global Solar Panels Market Trends
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Porter’s Five Force Model
16.2 SWOT Analysis
17. Company Profiles
17.1 Canadian Solar
17.2 Trina Solar
17.3 Jinko Solar
17.4 Hanwha Q. Cells
17.5 Sunpower Corporation
17.6 J.A.Solar
17.7 First Solar
17.8 Renesola
17.9 Yingli Solar
17.10 SFCE
Continuous…
For further information on this report, visit – https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3639325-global-solar-panel-market-analysis-by-module-type
