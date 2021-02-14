Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation, Analysis and Forecast to 2022

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global soy and milk protein ingredients market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new installations/sales/volume/value.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Soy and Milk Protein Ingredients Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

• Arla Foods

• DuPont (DowDuPont)

• FrieslandCampina DMV

• Kerry group

Other prominent vendors

• Associated British Foods

• Charotar Casein Company

• Dean Foods

• Fonterra

• Glanbia

• Milk Specialties

• Omega Protein

• Linyi Shansong Biological Products

• Scoular

• Solbar Industries

Market driver

• Rising awareness about health benefits of soy-based foods

Market challenge

• Negative image of soy food products

Market trend

• New product launches

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

• Key market highlights

PART 05: Market landscape

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: Market segmentation by application

PART 07: Market segmentation by product

• Global soy and milk protein ingredients market by product

• Global soy protein ingredients market

• Global milk protein ingredients market

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

• Global soy and milk protein ingredients market by geography

• Soy and milk protein ingredients market in EMEA

• Soy and milk protein ingredients market in Americas

• Soy and milk protein ingredients market in APAC

PART 09: Key leading countries

PART 10: Market drivers

• Rising awareness about health benefits of soy-based foods

• Growing focus on low-fat and fiber-rich diet

• Growing vegan population

• Increasing demand for plant protein nutrients

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

• Negative image of soy food products

• Wide availability of substitute products

• Increasing lactose-intolerant population

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

• Increasing soy production

• New product launches

• Flavored soy food products

PART 15: Vendor landscape

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 16: Key vendor analysis

• Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

• Arla Foods

• DuPont (DowDuPont)

• FrieslandCampina DMV

• Kerry Group

Continued…..

