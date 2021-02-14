Specialty Spirits Market 2019 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecasts to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Specialty Spirits Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

Specialty spirits are region-specific traditional spirits. Baijiu in China, soju in South Korea, sochu in Japan, Cachaça in Brazil, and raki in Turkey are some of the popular specialty spirits.

The APAC region has the biggest market share in the specialty spirits market with China and Thailand as the largest markets. Even with the ban on advertising alcohol, specialty spirits are doing well based on personal recommendations. The introduction of new brands and flavors, which specifically targets the female consumer demographic, is an important growth-promoting factor for this market. Artisan brands are also gaining ground in this region due to their unique flavor.

Of all the specialty spirits available on the market, Baijiu is the most purchased and consumed. The Chinese drink a lot of it through the year on special occasions, and there are several flavors to try. The Chinese consumer is gravitating towards imported spirits, and the competition is pretty stiff, thanks to a multitude of products. Drinks like Shochu and Soju are also catching on with consumers around the world thanks to clever advertising and product placement.

The global Specialty Spirits market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Specialty Spirits volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Specialty Spirits market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

HiteJinro

IRB Tatuzinho 3 Fazendas

Kirishimashuzo

Kumbokju

Lotte

Luzhou Laojiao

Sanwa Shurui

Takara Shuzo.

Craft Distillers

French Libation

Alcan Smokehouse

TX Spirits Geek

Prohibition Spirits Distillery

Sidetrack Distillery

Riverside Foods

International Wines & Craft Beer

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Baijiu

Shochu and Soju

Cachaca

Other

Segment by Application

Commercial Use

Household

Other

