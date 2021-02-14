Stable Isotope Labeled Compound Market Research Reports With Isoflex, Merck KGaA, 13 C Molecular, 3M, C D N Isotopes Inc., Urenco Limited, Isosciences, And Other

The Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market is expected to reach USD 321.27 million by 2025, from USD 254.6 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 2.9% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL), leading supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-enriched small molecules across the world, is functioning together with Nexomics Biosciences, a structural biology and protein production contract research organization. They together are working to provide isotope-labeled proteins to life science research organizations. In 2006, Shimadzu (subsidiary of Shimadzu Asia Pacific Pte Ltd) acquired France-based AlsaChim, a specialist for high-quality analytical isotope labeled standards. This acquisition will increase Shimadzu’s business in the clinical and diagnostic market, but also in other market segments of stable isotope labeled compounds. Some of the major players operating in the global stable isotope labeled compounds market are

CambridgeIsotope Laboratories, Inc.

13 C Molecular

3M

C D N Isotopes Inc.

Isoflex

Merck KGaA

Urenco Limited

Isosciences, LLC

Medical Isotopes, Inc.

Los Alamos National Laboratory

Others: Omicron Biochemicals, Inc., Nordion (Canada) Inc., Trace Sciences International, Isosciences, Alsachim, JSC Isotope, Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation, Perkinelmer Inc. and Rotem Industries Israel Ltd, and others. The global stable isotope labeled compounds market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of stable isotope labeled compounds market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Market Segmentation: Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

Based on type, the global stable isotope labeled compounds market is sub segmented into

Deuterium

Carbon-13

Oxygen-18

Nitrogen-15

Neon-22

Boron-10

Other stable isotopes

Based on application, the global stable isotope labeled compounds market segment is further segmented into research, biomedical research, pharmaceutical research, environmental & ecological research, agricultural research, clinical diagnostics, industrial, and other applications.

On the basis of end users, the global stable isotope labeled compounds market is classified into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, hospitals and diagnostic centers and other end users.

Based on geography, the global stable isotope labeled compounds market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa.

the global stable isotope labeled compounds market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies namely North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and, Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and, Brazil among others

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increase in research activities in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sector

Rising prevalence of cancer are the major factors

Growing proteomics research

High cost of stable isotope-labeled compounds

