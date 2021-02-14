Swimwear Market 2019 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

This report provides in depth study of “Swimwear Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Swimwear Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Swimwear/swimsuit is clothing designed to be worn by people engaging in a water-based activity or water sports, such as swimming or sun-orientated activities, such as sun bathing. Different types may be worn by men, women, and children. Swimwear is described by a number of names, some of which are used only in particular locations, including swimsuit, bathing suit, swimming costume, bathing costume, swimming suit, swimmers, swimming togs, bathers, cossie (short for “costume”), or swimming trunks for men, besides others.

Global and India Swimwear market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Arena

Pentland Group

Diana Sport

Hosa

Zoke

Dolfin Swimwear

Derong Group

FEW

Wacoal

Yingfa

TNZI

Sanqi International

Gottex

American Apparel

Seafolly

Aimer

PARAH S.p.A

Seaspray

TYR Sport

Perry

NOZONE

Platypus

La Perla Group

Market Segment as follows:

By Type

Women

Men

Boys

Girls

By Application

Individual Use

Commercial Use

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and India market overview;

Section 2:

Global and India Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and India sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

India export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Women

1.1.2.2 Men

1.1.2.3 Boys

1.1.2.4 Girls

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Individual Use

1.1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.2 Global and Regional Market Size

1.2.1 Global Overview

1.2.2 India Overview

2 Global and Regional Market by Company

2.1 Global

2.1.1 Global Sales by Company

2.1.2 Global Price by Company

2.2 India

2.2.1 India Sales by Company

2.2.2 India Price by Company

….

6 Key Manufacturers

6.1 Arena

6.1.2 Company Information

6.1.2 Product Specifications

6.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.2 Pentland Group

6.2.1 Company Information

6.2.2 Product Specifications

6.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.3 Diana Sport

6.3.1 Company Information

6.3.2 Product Specifications

6.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.4 Hosa

6.4.1 Company Information

6.4.2 Product Specifications

6.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.5 Zoke

6.5.1 Company Information

6.5.2 Product Specifications

6.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.6 Dolfin Swimwear

6.6.1 Company Information

6.6.2 Product Specifications

6.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.7 Derong Group

6.7.1 Company Information

6.7.2 Product Specifications

6.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.8 FEW

6.8.1 Company Information

6.8.2 Product Specifications

6.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.9 Wacoal

6.9.1 Company Information

6.9.2 Product Specifications

6.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.10 Yingfa

6.10.1 Company Information

6.10.2 Product Specifications

6.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

6.11 TNZI

6.12 Sanqi International

6.13 Gottex

6.14 American Apparel

6.15 Seafolly

6.16 Aimer

6.17 PARAH S.p.A

6.18 Seaspray

6.19 TYR Sport

6.20 Perry

6.21 NOZONE

6.22 Platypus

6.23 La Perla Group

Continued….

