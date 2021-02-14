TELCO TRANSFORMATION MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report studies the global Telco Transformation market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Telco Transformation market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.
This report focuses on the global top players, covered
America Movil Group
AT&T Group
Bharti Airtel Group
China Mobile Communications Corp.
China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd.
KPN N.V.
MTN Group
Deutsche Telekom AG
NTT Docomo, Inc.
SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
SoftBank Mobile Corp.
Sprint Corporation
Saudi Telecom Company
Telecom Italia Group
Telenor Group
Verizon Wireless
Telefonica, S.A.
Vivendi SA
Vodafone Group Plc
Alcatel-Lucent
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Type I
Type II
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail Consumers
Enterprise Consumers
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Industry Overview of Telco Transformation
1.1 Telco Transformation Market Overview
1.1.1 Telco Transformation Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Telco Transformation Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 Europe
1.2.3 China
1.2.4 Japan
1.2.5 Southeast Asia
1.2.6 India
1.3 Telco Transformation Market by Type
1.3.1 Type I
1.3.2 Type II
1.4 Telco Transformation Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Retail Consumers
1.4.2 Enterprise Consumers
2 Global Telco Transformation Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Telco Transformation Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 America Movil Group
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Telco Transformation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2 AT&T Group
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Telco Transformation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3 Bharti Airtel Group
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Telco Transformation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4 China Mobile Communications Corp.
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Telco Transformation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5 China United Network Communications Group Co., Ltd.
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Telco Transformation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6 KPN N.V.
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Telco Transformation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7 MTN Group
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Telco Transformation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8 Deutsche Telekom AG
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Telco Transformation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9 NTT Docomo, Inc.
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Telco Transformation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10 SK Telecom Co., Ltd.
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Telco Transformation Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.11 SoftBank Mobile Corp.
3.12 Sprint Corporation
3.13 Saudi Telecom Company
3.14 Telecom Italia Group
3.15 Telenor Group
3.16 Verizon Wireless
3.17 Telefonica, S.A.
3.18 Vivendi SA
3.19 Vodafone Group Plc
3.20 Alcatel-Lucent
4 Global Telco Transformation Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Telco Transformation Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Telco Transformation Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Telco Transformation in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Telco Transformation
5 United States Telco Transformation Development Status and Outlook
6 Europe Telco Transformation Development Status and Outlook
7 China Telco Transformation Development Status and Outlook
8 Japan Telco Transformation Development Status and Outlook
9 Southeast Asia Telco Transformation Development Status and Outlook
10 India Telco Transformation Development Status and Outlook
11 Market Forecast by Regions, Type and Application (2018-2025)
11.1 Global Telco Transformation Market Size (Value) by Regions (2018-2025)
11.2 Global Telco Transformation Market Size (Value) by Type (2018-2025)
11.3 Global Telco Transformation Market Size by Application (2018-2025)
12 Telco Transformation Market Dynamics
12.1 Telco Transformation Market Opportunities
12.2 Telco Transformation Challenge and Risk
12.2.1 Competition from Opponents
12.2.2 Downside Risks of Economy
12.3 Telco Transformation Market Constraints and Threat
12.3.1 Threat from Substitute
12.3.2 Government Policy
12.3.3 Technology Risks
12.4 Telco Transformation Market Driving Force
12.4.1 Growing Demand from Emerging Markets
12.4.2 Potential Application
13 Market Effect Factors Analysis
13.1 Technology Progress/Risk
13.1.1 Substitutes
13.1.2 Technology Progress in Related Industry
13.2 Consumer Needs Trend/Customer Preference
13.3 External Environmental Change
13.3.1 Economic Fluctuations
13.3.2 Other Risk Factors
Continued….
