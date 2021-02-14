Television Broadcasting Services Market Size, Application, Technological Innovation, Development Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Key Players A&E Television, BBC, CBS Interactive, CANAL+, AT&T, Channel 4, RTL Group, CenturyLink
The Global Television Broadcasting Services Market is expected to reach USD 753.1 billion by 2025 from USD 407.7 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Major Market Competitors:
- CBS Interactive Inc.,
- British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC),
- A&E Television Networks.LLC,
- CANAL+ GROUP,
- AT&T, Inc.,
- Channel Four Television Corporation,
- RTL Group,
- CenturyLink,
- Warner Media, LLC.,
- 21st Century Fox,
- Tivo Corporation,
- CBC/Radio-Canada,
- Viacom Inc.,
- SES S.A,
- Red Bee Media,
- Tata Communications Ltd.,
- Heartland Media LLC,
- Others
Global Television Broadcasting Services Market, By Delivery Platform (Satellite Broadcast, Digital Terrestrial Broadcast, Over the Top television (OTT), Internet Protocol Television (IPTV), Cable Television Broadcasting Services), Broadcaster (Public, Commercial), Service Model (Advertisement, Subscription), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Television Broadcasting is a broadcasting service in which signals are transferred by radio waves for public reception along with the receivers which are tuned to signal channel. These are the TV business where a noteworthy revolution has been seen along with the approach of advanced telecom and the internet. With the solid entrance of Internet as well as developing computerized ecosystems around the globe, online TV broadcasting has been extended in the previous decade. Moreover, customary pay TV still rules the TV broadcasting advertisements. According to Statista, in 2017, the telecommunication market was valued around USD 1.4 trillion and is estimated to grow around USD 1.46 trillion by 2020. According to Outlook report, The U.S. media and entertainment industry is USD 735 billion which includes television program, commercials, streaming content, broadcast, radio and other. The industry is expected to reach around USD 830 billion by 2022. Thus, it proves that growth in the telecommunication industry will definitely derive the demand of television broadcasting market.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Growing digitalization and consumption of digital content
- Rising need of enterprises in order to reach large audiences and potential customers
- Increasing demand for advertisement and high definition content
- Implementation of strict regulations in different countries
Market Segmentation:
Based on delivery platform:
- Satellite Broadcast
- Digital Terrestrial Broadcast
- Over-The-Top Television (OTT)
- Internet Protocol Television (IPTV)
- Cable Television Broadcasting Services
On the basis of broadcaster:
- Public
- Commercial
On the basis of service model:
- Advertisement
- Subscription
Based on geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
Competitive Analysis: Global Television Broadcasting Services Market
The global television broadcasting services market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
In October, 2014, CBS Interactive Inc. (U.S.) launched an extensive digital subscription service named as CBS All Access which will provide thousands of episodes from CBS television’s current cast, classic shows and previous seasons.
In July, 2017, Cheddar (U.S.) launched a service named as Cheddar Local which provides the latest business headlines to local news broadcasts, specific to respective region.
