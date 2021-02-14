TESTING,INSPECTION AND CERTIFICATION MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025
Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Industry
New Study On “2019-2025 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database
This report focuses on the global Testing,Inspection and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Testing,Inspection and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
SGS Group
Bureau Veritas S.A.
Intertek Group PLC
TUV SUD Group
Dekra Certification GmbH
ALS Limited
ASTM International
BSI Group
Exova Group PLC
TUV Rheinland A.G.
TUV Nord Group
SAI Global Limited
Eurofins Scientific
Mistras Group,Inc.
UL LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Testing
Inspection
Certification
Market segment by Application, split into
Petroleum
Environmental
Consumer Goods
Agriculture
Mining
Construction & Infrastructure
Manufacturing
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Testing,Inspection and Certification status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Testing,Inspection and Certification development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Testing
1.4.3 Inspection
1.4.4 Certification
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Petroleum
1.5.3 Environmental
1.5.4 Consumer Goods
1.5.5 Agriculture
1.5.6 Mining
1.5.7 Construction & Infrastructure
1.5.8 Manufacturing
1.5.9 Oil & Gas
1.5.10 Chemicals
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size
2.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Testing,Inspection and Certification Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Testing,Inspection and Certification Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
5 United States
5.1 United States Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size (2014-2019)
5.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size (2014-2019)
6.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size (2014-2019)
7.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Key Players in China
7.3 China Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
7.4 China Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size (2014-2019)
8.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size (2014-2019)
9.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size (2014-2019)
10.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Key Players in India
10.3 India Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
10.4 India Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size (2014-2019)
11.2 Testing,Inspection and Certification Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Testing,Inspection and Certification Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 SGS Group
12.1.1 SGS Group Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.1.4 SGS Group Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 SGS Group Recent Development
12.2 Bureau Veritas S.A.
12.2.1 Bureau Veritas S.A. Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.2.4 Bureau Veritas S.A. Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 Bureau Veritas S.A. Recent Development
12.3 Intertek Group PLC
12.3.1 Intertek Group PLC Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.3.4 Intertek Group PLC Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Intertek Group PLC Recent Development
12.4 TUV SUD Group
12.4.1 TUV SUD Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.4.4 TUV SUD Group Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 TUV SUD Group Recent Development
12.5 Dekra Certification GmbH
12.5.1 Dekra Certification GmbH Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.5.4 Dekra Certification GmbH Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 Dekra Certification GmbH Recent Development
12.6 ALS Limited
12.6.1 ALS Limited Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.6.4 ALS Limited Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 ALS Limited Recent Development
12.7 ASTM International
12.7.1 ASTM International Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.7.4 ASTM International Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 ASTM International Recent Development
12.8 BSI Group
12.8.1 BSI Group Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.8.4 BSI Group Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 BSI Group Recent Development
12.9 Exova Group PLC
12.9.1 Exova Group PLC Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.9.4 Exova Group PLC Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Exova Group PLC Recent Development
12.10 TUV Rheinland A.G.
12.10.1 TUV Rheinland A.G. Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Testing,Inspection and Certification Introduction
12.10.4 TUV Rheinland A.G. Revenue in Testing,Inspection and Certification Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 TUV Rheinland A.G. Recent Development
12.11 TUV Nord Group
12.12 SAI Global Limited
12.13 Eurofins Scientific
12.14 Mistras Group,Inc.
12.15 UL LLC
Continued….
