Thickeners Market 2019 In terms of Revenue By 2024 : Ashland, ADM, CP Kelco, FMC Corp, Cargill, BASF

As an important additive, thickeners are widely used in food & beverage, paint and coatings, detergents and so on. Food and beverages accounted for the largest downstream of the thickener, accounting for 30.04% of the world’s concentrate consumption in 2016, accounting for 18.02% and 14.10% respectively in the paint and coating and detergent industries.

The concentrator production is distributed in North America, Europe and China. In 2016, North America produced 541.2 K MT thickeners, accounting for 30.35% of global production, and Europe produced 391.0K MT, accounting for 21.93% of total production. China accounted for 18.02%. However, the production of thickeners in Japan and South America is relatively low. Ashland, ADM, CP Kelco, MC Corp., Cargill and BASF are well-known manufacturers in this field.

Thickeners Market Major Players Segment Analysis (Company and Product introduction, Thickeners Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin):

Ashland

ADM

CP Kelco

FMC Corp

Cargill

BASF

DowDuPont

Meihua

Ingredion

Akzo Nobel

Celanese

Eastman

PPG

Lubrizol

Henkel

Tate & Lyle

Grace

PQ Corp

Kerry

DSM

BYK

Elementis

Fufeng

Thickeners Market Segmentation by product type: breakdown data 2019 and forecast to 2024

Inorganic Thickener

Cellulose Ether

Synthetic Polymer

Natural Polymer and Its Derivatives

Thickeners Market Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2019 and forecast to 2024

Food & Beverages

Paints & Coatings

Papermaking

Textile

Detergent

Medicine

The global Thickeners market is segmented into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest Thickeners market, closely followed by Europe, in terms of value. The growing end-use industries such as, automotive, footwear, and furnishing, coupled with regulations regarding animal welfare is driving the demand for Thickeners in the Asia-Pacific region. The presence of many international fashion brands in Europe is driving the demand for Thickeners in the region.

Thickeners Market: Major Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

2 Competitions by Players

3 Competitions by Types

4 Competitions by Applications

5 Production Market Analyses by Regions

6 Market Analysis by Region

7 Imports and Exports Market Analysis

8 Players Profiles and Sales Data

9 Upstream and Downstream Analysis

10 Market Forecast (2019-2024)

11 Research Findings and Conclusion

This report provides quantitative analysis of current trends, trends and dynamics of the global vinyl flooring market from 2019 to 2024 to identify current market opportunities. Major countries in all major regions are mapped according to market share. The Porters Five Forces analysis highlights the capabilities of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier networks. In-depth analysis of market segmentation helps determine the dominant market opportunity. The major countries in each region are mapped according to the revenue contribution to the global industry. The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the current position of the market player. The report includes an analysis of the global market as well as the regional markets, key players, market segments and application areas and growth strategies in detail.

