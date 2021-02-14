Thin Wall Packaging Market Accounted USD 60.32 billion by 2026
According to this report, thin wall packaging market will evolve into a multi-million dollar market and is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 4.45% during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. The global thin wall packaging market is expected to reach new highs in terms of revenue generated. The thin wall packaging market is benefiting from the changing standard of living of consumers.
This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising preference of easy to use food products and the consequent demand of lightweight consumer friendly methods of packaging.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete Market analysis and forecasting
- Market Definition, understanding the concept of thin wall packaging
- Market Drivers and Restraints of the industry
- Market Segmentations and market share divided amongst them
- Key Players in the market and their analysis
Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Rise in demand for food & beverage industry due to the rising adoption & preference of easy-to consume foods is also expected to drive the market growth
- High demand for lightweight and consumer friendly packaging solutions is also expected to drive the market growth
- Presence of stringent regulations set by the authorities regarding the usage of plastics is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth
- Concerns regarding the environment and recycling of materials is also expected to restrain the market growth
Segmentation:
By Product Type
- Tubs
- Cups
- Jars
- Trays
- Pots
- Clamshells
- Lids
By Production Process
- Thermoforming
- Injection Molding
By Material
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
By Application
- Food & Beverages
- Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmetics & Personal Care
- Industrial
Competitive Analysis:
Global thin wall packaging market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of thin wall packaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
