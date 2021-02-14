Trade Surveillance Market 2019 by Technological Innovation, Applications, Trends and Key Players – Accenture, IBM, OneMarketData, IPC Systems, Inc., Cognizant, AbelNoser Holdings, LLC, Trapets AB, Cinnober Financial Technology, Scila AB, ACA Compliance Group, Celent, SIA S.p.A., FIS

Global Trade Surveillance Market, By Components (solution, services),Deployment Model (Cloud, On Premises, Hybrid), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SMES)), Vertical (Capital Markets, Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global trade surveillance market is expected to reach million by 2026 and is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 18.2% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Market Segmentation: Global Trade Surveillance Market

The trade surveillance market is segmented into four notable segments which are component, deployment model, organization size and vertical.

On the basis of component:

Solution

Services

On the basis of deployment model:

On-Premises

Cloud And Hybrid

On the basis of organization size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES)

On the basis of vertical:

Capital Markets

Banking Financial Services

Insurance (BFSI)

Competitive Analysis: Global Trade Surveillance Market

Software AG,

FIS,

SIA S.P.A.,

Celent,

ACA Compliance Group Holdings, LLC,

Scila AB,

CINNOBER FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY,

Trapets AB,

Abel Noser Holdings LLC,

Crisil Limited,

Cognizant,

IPC System, Inc.,

Aquis Technologies,

OneMarketData,

B-next,

IBM,

Accenture,

Nasdaq, Inc.,

Others

Product Launch:

In December, IBM launched a financial service V1.0 which is used to supply the cognitive and holistic solution so that all trading related activities can be monitored with great efficiency and accuracy.

In November, Crisil Limited launched a unit linked insurance product, which is beneficial in providing premium all location and policy administration.

In November, Accenture has formed a strategic alliance with Quantexa, which will be beneficial in providing artificial intelligence solutions, anti-money laundering and credit risk and customer insight.

In October, Nasdaq, Inc. launched a trade surveillance which is used for monitoring the dark pools. It also offers proactive approach to surveillance of dark trading.

Research Methodology: Global Trade Surveillance Market

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

