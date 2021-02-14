TRANSFORMERS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Transformers Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

A transformer is an electrical device that transfers energy between two or more circuits through electromagnetic induction. In grid networks, two main types of transformers are used – power transformers and distribution transformers.

The transformer is the static device which works on the principle of electromagnetic induction. It is used for transferring the electrical power from one circuit to another without any variation in their frequency. In electromagnetic induction, the transfer of energy from one circuit to another takes places by the help of the mutual induction.

The global Transformers market is valued at 20200 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 26400 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Transformers volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Transformers market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB

TBEA

SIEMENS

GE

JSHP Transformer

Schneider

Sanbian Sci-Tech

SGB-SMIT

TOSHIBA

Qingdao Transformer Group

Mitsubishi Electric

SPX

Eaton

Efacec

Hitachi

Alstom

Crompton Greaves

Sunten Electric

Daihen

Fuji Electric

Qiantang River Electric

ZTR

Dachi Electric

Hyundai

Luneng

Tianwei Group

Hyosung

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Power Transformer

Distribution Transformer

Other

Segment by Application

Power Industry

Metallurgy Industry

Petrochemicals Industry

Railways Industry

Urban Construction

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Executive Summary

1 Transformers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Transformers

1.2 Transformers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Transformers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Power Transformer

1.2.3 Distribution Transformer

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Transformers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Transformers Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Power Industry

1.3.3 Metallurgy Industry

1.3.4 Petrochemicals Industry

1.3.5 Railways Industry

1.3.6 Urban Construction

1.3 Global Transformers Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Transformers Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Transformers Market Size

1.4.1 Global Transformers Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Transformers Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Transformers Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Transformers Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Transformers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Transformers Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Transformers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Transformers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Transformers Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Transformers Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Transformers Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Transformers Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Transformers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Transformers Production

3.4.1 North America Transformers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Transformers Production

3.5.1 Europe Transformers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Transformers Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Transformers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Transformers Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Transformers Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Transformers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Transformers Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Transformers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Transformers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Transformers Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Transformers Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Transformers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Transformers Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Transformers Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Transformers Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Transformers Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Transformers Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Transformers Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Transformers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Transformers Business

7.1 ABB

7.1.1 ABB Transformers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Transformers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 ABB Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 TBEA

7.2.1 TBEA Transformers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Transformers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 TBEA Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 SIEMENS

7.3.1 SIEMENS Transformers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Transformers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 SIEMENS Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 GE

7.4.1 GE Transformers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Transformers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 GE Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 JSHP Transformer

7.5.1 JSHP Transformer Transformers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Transformers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 JSHP Transformer Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Schneider

7.6.1 Schneider Transformers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Transformers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Schneider Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Sanbian Sci-Tech

7.7.1 Sanbian Sci-Tech Transformers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Transformers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Sanbian Sci-Tech Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 SGB-SMIT

7.8.1 SGB-SMIT Transformers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Transformers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 SGB-SMIT Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 TOSHIBA

7.9.1 TOSHIBA Transformers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Transformers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 TOSHIBA Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Qingdao Transformer Group

7.10.1 Qingdao Transformer Group Transformers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Transformers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Qingdao Transformer Group Transformers Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Mitsubishi Electric

7.12 SPX

7.13 Eaton

7.14 Efacec

7.15 Hitachi

7.16 Alstom

7.17 Crompton Greaves

7.18 Sunten Electric

7.19 Daihen

7.20 Fuji Electric

7.21 Qiantang River Electric

7.22 ZTR

7.23 Dachi Electric

7.24 Hyundai

7.25 Luneng

7.26 Tianwei Group

7.27 Hyosung

Continued….

