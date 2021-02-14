Unit Sales of Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactants Market to Soar During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased End-use Adoption

Alkyl Polyglucosides (APG) are non-ionic surfactants produced from fatty alcohols and glucose. They are bio-degradable in nature and are used in a variety of applications such as cosmetics, personal care and industrial. Attributing to the non-toxic and non-irritating nature, excellent skin compatibility, foaming ability, and superior surface activity of alkyl polyglucoside surfactants, they are prevalently used to enhance foam formation in detergents and personal care products as they reflect favorable skin compatibility. Emulsification properties, and wetting and cleaning abilities of alkyl polyglucoside surfactants will continue to drive their adoption across several industries such as pharmaceutical, textile, oil refining, personal care, and cosmetics and homecare.

The global alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market revenue has been valuated at around US$ 902 Mn in 2018 end and is projected to exceed US$ 1,000 Mn by the end of 2028. The alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% and create an incremental $ opportunity worth US$ 841.6 Mn during the forecast period.

Upsurge in Demand for Home Care and Personal Care Products to Aid Market Growth

Population growth, urbanization, changing living standards, and rising per capita income, among other factors have been significantly affecting the demand for home care products such as laundry detergents, soaps, and fabric conditioners, among others. In Europe and North America, automated washing machines are widely prevalent used for laundry operations. In 2017, around 85% and 81% of laundry tasks were carried out through automated machines in Europe and North America, respectively.

Moreover, people are becoming more conscious about increasing the efficacy and efficiency of laundry operations, which in turn has been surging the demand for laundry products, such as detergent powders, soaps and fabric softeners, in these regions. As non-ionic surfactants, i.e. alkyl polyglucoside surfactants, are the primary raw materials used in the production of detergents, the growing demand for laundry detergents around the globe is expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Growing purchasing power, economic prosperity, and changing buying habits have been contributing to the growing use of personal care and cosmetic products. This increasing demand for consumer products, such as personal care, home care and cosmetics, among others is expected to in turn help to fillip the demand for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants. Moreover, stringent government regulations regarding the manufacturing of products and maintenance of hygiene and safety standards in food, pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries have resulted in players emphasizing on manufacturing processes as well as workplace safety. Even a minor contamination during product manufacturing may lead to hazardous health issues.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), all the required manufacturing standards related to hygiene and safety have been specified to food and beverage product manufacturers. Thus, the demand for surface disinfectant chemicals is expected to increase and, subsequently, propel the demand for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants as ingredients. Further, the feedstock for alkyl polyglucoside surfactant production comprises renewable resources, such as glucose and fatty alcohols.

Alkyl polyglucoside surfactants are also widely known for their high biodegradability, ecofriendly nature and ability to be easily hydrolyzed. Such favorable properties further contribute to the growing demand for alkyl polyglucoside in developed regions.

East Asia to Emerge as a Prominent Region Owing to Rapid Demand Growth

From a regional viewpoint, the alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market in East Asia is projected to witness relatively healthy growth in the global alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market over the forecast period. This can mainly be attributed to the increasing demand from end-use industries such as home care, personal care, oil & gas, and construction chemicals, among others. Also, the significant growth of the manufacturing sector in the region is expected to aid the demand for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants.

Furthermore, the South Asia alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market is expected to represent a noteworthy incremental $ opportunity between 2018 and 2028. Moreover, the rising demand for bio-based chemicals in developed regions such as North America and Europe is expected to boost the demand for alkyl polyglucoside surfactants during the forecast period. The North America alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market is projected to expand at a substantial CAGR, in terms of supply and demand, over the forecast period.

Key Players Dominating the Global Alkyl Polyglucoside Surfactant Market

Examples of some of the key competitors covered in the report on the alkyl polyglucosides surfactant market include BASF SE, DowDupont, LG household & healthcare ltd, Huntsman Corporation, Croda International PLC, Shanghai Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd, Galaxy surfactant, Pilot Chemical Company, and SEPPIC s.a. Alkyl polyglucoside surfactant manufacturers are channelizing efforts towards R&D for new product development and to enhance their production capacities. This is expected to positively impact the alkyl polyglucoside surfactant market in the coming years.