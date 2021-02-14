Vehicle Telematics Market Analysis Reveals Key Drivers, Top Vendors Profile, Industry Size & Growth Trends through 2025

The Global Vehicle Telematics Market is expected to reach USD 20.12 billion by 2025, from USD 7.31 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 20.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Vehicle Telematics Market, By Provider Type (OEM, Aftermarket), By Vertical (Transportation, Logistics, Government, Utilities, Travel, Tourism, Construction, Education, Healthcare, Media, Entertainment), By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Complete report on Global Vehicle Telematics Market Research Report 2018-2025 spread across 350 Pages, profiling Top companies and supports with tables and figures

Market Definition: Global Vehicle Telematics Market

Vehicle telematics can be termed as electronic technology that is involved in cars which helps the customer to keep the cars safer prevent it from getting lost and helps to summon roadside assistance. These telematics can also be termed as crash-resistant black box which receives wireless information which is advance than the radio. The best features of this telematics are automatic crash notification (ACN). This feature helps the car to sense significant accident and also report them. The various features that the telematics provide are emergency assistance, good Samaritan assistance, roadside assistance and automatic collision notification. The market for the telematics is expected to grow exponentially as computer applications are developed to take advantage of the growing number of GPS units, increased processing power and widespread use of mobile devices. The future of telematics will be determined by the needs of fleet owners who continue to look for ways to cut costs, boost their productivity. Vehicle makers are likely to capitalize on this growth by installing OEM telematics solutions it will continue to develop smart cars that use telematics technology to deliver better results for customers. The automobile market is growing at highest growth rate and according to an article published by trading economics, in the year 2018 , the sales of vehicles in china will rise by 9.6% and around 2.29 million units would have been sold by the end of the month may in 2018. This shows that the increase in the production of the automobile around the globe will also increase the growth vehicle telematics market.

Top Key Players:

PTC, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Tomtom Telematics Bv

Verizon Telematics, Inc.

Mix Telematics International (PTY) Ltd

Zonar Systems, Inc

OCTO Telematics Ltd

Omnitracs, LLC

Masternaut Limited

Microlise Group Ltd

Inseego Corporation

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of NGTP would enhance the telematics service delivery

Proliferation of telematics technology due to decreasing sensor and connectivity cost

Growing government mandate for deploying vehicle tracking in commercial vehicles

Rising demand for smartphones supplements the adoption of telematics solutions and services

Market Restraint:

Increased communication, leading to security and privacy concern

Complete network coverage and elimination of blind spots

Key Insights in the report:

Historical and current market size and projection up to 2025

Market trends impacting the growth of the global Vehicle Telematics market

Analyze and forecast the Vehicle Telematics market on the basis of applications and reactor type

Trends of key regional and country-level markets for applications and reactor type

Company profiling of key players which includes business operations, product and services, geographic presence, recent developments and key financial analysis

Customize report of “Global Vehicle Telematics Market” as per customers requirement also available.

Market Segmentations:

Global Vehicle Telematics Market is segmented on the basis of

Provider Type

Vertical

Geography

Market Segmentations in Details:

By Provider Type

OEM

Aftermarket

By Vertical

Transportation and Logistics

Government and Utilities

Travel and Tourism

Construction

Education

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

By Geography

North America

S.

Canada,

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape: Global Vehicle Telematics Market

The global vehicle telematics market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Vehicle telematics market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

