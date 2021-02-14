Wire Stripping Machine Market 2028: Top Eminent Key Players Maple Legend Inc., KINGSING MACHINERY CO., LIMITED

Wire Stripping Machine Market: Introduction

Wire stripping machines are used to remove insulation from coaxial cables and electrical wires and prepare them for installation. Stripping is an important process and allows a wire or conductor to be spliced. Wire stripping machines have applications across various industries like automotive, consumer electronics, equipment control and communication. Two types of wire stripping machines are commonly used, automatic and manual, depending on the scope and complexity of the operation. Different type of wire stripping methods like cutting, abrasive, thermal, mechanical and laser methods are available depending on the intensity accuracy of the stripping required.

Wire Stripping Machine Market: Dynamics

Growing automotive and consumer electronics industry is expected to drive the wire stripping machine market globally. Growing population coupled with growing urban cities will drive the automobile, consumer electronics and communication industry during the forecast period. This will create a significant demand for the wire stripping machines in the coming years.

Communication industry forms an integral part of day-to-day activities in every business and individual’s life as they help connect people from different parts of the world. Given the rapid growth in the telecom industry due to changing people’s needs, wire stripping machines are expected to have huge demand in the coming years.

Growing GDP per capita in different countries will play an important role in the growth of wire stripping machine market. With the growth in GDP per capita, automobile industry is expected to flourish, especially in the emerging economies. This, coupled with the soaring demand in consumer electronics is expected to create a huge demand for wire stripping machines during the forecast period.

In stripping method segment, cutting wire stripping machines are expected to have significant growth rate during the forecast period given the cost and ease of operation involved in the process. Thermal and Chemical wire stripping machines are also expected to register robust growth, while laser stripping machines are expected to register a slow growth during the forecast period due to the complexity of operation involved in the process.

Wire stripping machine: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global wire stripping machine market has been segmented as:

Automatic wire stripping machine

Manual wire stripping machine

On the basis of application, the global wire stripping machine market has been segmented as:

Consumer electronics

Automotive

Equipment control

Communication industry

On the basis of stripping method, the global wire stripping machine market has been segmented as:

Cutting

Thermal

Abrasive

Mechanical

Laser

Chemical

Wire Stripping Machine Market: Regional Overview

North America is expected to occupy majority of the market share in wire stripping machine market owing to the mature automotive and electrical industries in the region. Europe is also expected to register robust growth and have a significant market share in the wire stripping machine market due to the booming automobile industry in the region. Growing population in China, India and other developing nations in the Asia-Pacific region will contribute towards the growth of consumer electronics and automobile industry which in turn will drive the growth of wire stripping machine market in the region. Japan is also expected to register a significant growth rate during the forecast period in the wire stripping machine market given the technological advancements in the region. Africa region is expected to witness the lowest amount of growth in the wire stripping machine market owing to economically backward countries and lack of significant automobile and consumer electronics industries in the region. Middle East is estimated to register a robust growth rate in the wire stripping machine market during the forecast period.

Global Wire Stripping Machine Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Wire stripping machine market identified across the value chain include: