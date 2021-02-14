Wireless Microphone Market by Top Competitors Shure Incorporated, Sennheiser Electronic Gmbh & co. kg, AKG Acoustics, Blue, Samson Technologies Corp., Audio-Technica Corporation, Røde Microphones, Beyerdynamic, TOA Corporation, Electrovoice, Mipro Electronics, Sony Corporation among others

Global Wireless Microphone Market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such increased usage of wireless microphones in media & entertainment and events, enhanced mobility due to wireless system and rising adoption of wireless microphones in infotainment services

Global Wireless Microphone Market,

By Type (Handheld, Headset, Bodypack, Clip-On, Lavalier, Instrument Set),

Supporting Technology (Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Airplay, Radio Frequency),

End-User (Corporate, Events, Media And Entertainment, Education, Government, Hospitality, Aerospace & Defense),

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Wireless Microphone Market by Major Players:

Some of the major players operating in this market are:-

Shure Incorporated,

Sennheiser Electronic Gmbh & co. kg,

AKG Acoustics,

Blue,

Samson Technologies Corp.,

Audio-Technica Corporation,

Røde Microphones, Beyerdynamic, TOA Corporation, Electrovoice, Mipro Electronics, Sony Corporation among others

Global Wireless Microphone Market by Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for global wireless microphones increased usage of wireless microphones in media & entertainment and events, enhanced mobility due to wireless system and rising adoption of wireless microphones in infotainment services.

On the other hand, problem in battery efficiency of wireless microphones may hinder the growth of the market are hampering the growth of the market

Global Wireless Microphone Market by Key Points:

The handheld segment is dominating the global wireless microphones.

The handheld segment is expected to grow with the CAGR of 8.4% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

