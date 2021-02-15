Global CAD/CAM Software Industry

New Study On “2018-2023 CAD/CAM Software Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report mainly introduces volume and value market share by players, by regions, by product type, by consumers and also their price change details. As a Detailed Analysis report, it covers all details inside analysis and opinion in CAD/CAM Software industry.

This report splits CAD/CAM Software market by Software Type, by Operating Systems, which covers the history data information from 2013 to 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2023.

This report focuses Global market, it covers details as following:

Major Companies

ABB Robotics

ALMA

Bentley Systems Europe B.V.

BobCAD-CAM

Breton – Natural & Compound Stone Division

CNC Software

Edgecam

FIDIA

Gie-Tec GmbH

Haco Atlantic Inc.

Hexagon PPM

imes-icore GmbH

LANG

Lantek Sheet Metal Solutions S.L.

LVD

Manusoft Technologies

Mazak

MECANUMERIC

MTC Software

PTC

RADAN

Seron

TDM Systems

TopSolid

Vero International Software

WICAM TECHNISCHE SOFTWARE

ZWSOFT

Main Regions

North America

United States

Canada

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherland

Others

Asia & Pacific

China

Japan

India

Korea

Australia

Southeast Asia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Vietnam

Singapore

Malaysia

Others

Africa & Middle East

South Africa

Egypt

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

Main Product Type

CAD/CAM Software Market, by Software Type

3D Software

2D Software

2D/3D Software

Real-time Software

Others

CAD/CAM Software Market, by Operating Systems

Windows

Mac OS

Linux

Android

Web Browser

Main Applications

Industrial Design

Architectural Design

Graphic Design

Business Training

Others

