2019 Artificial Intelligence in FnB Market Analysis- A report by top competitors like TOMRA System ASA, GREEFA, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation, Foodable Network and others

Artificial Intelligence in FnB market report provides in depth study of Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages market using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

Market Analysis:-

Artificial Intelligence in Food & Beverages Market is driven by increasing adoption of smart devices in the food & beverage sector which is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 6,385.64 million in 2018 to an estimated value of 115,397.92million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 43.59% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Key Competitors:

TOMRA System ASA

GREEFA

Honeywell International

Martec of Whitell

Sesotec

Key Technology

Raytec Vision SpA

Rockwell Automation

ABB

Foodable Network

Startup Creator

Compac Sorting Equipment

Agco Corporation and more

Market Drivers & Restraints:

The growing concern regarding improvement of supply chain efficiency

The continuously adoption of advanced technology in the food & beverages industry.

Lack of technical AI experts will further hamper growth of the market.

Lack of initial investment

Segmentation:

By Application

Food Sorting

Quality Control & Safety Compliance

Consumer Engagement (Chatbots, etc.)

Production & Packaging

Maintenance

End-Users

Hotels & Restaurants

Food Processing Industry

Beverages Industry

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Competitive Analysis:

Global artificial intelligence in food & beverages market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of artificial intelligence in food & beverages market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

