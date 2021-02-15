3D CAD Market 2022 Overview, Industry Dynamics, Trends, Growth Drivers, Business Opportunities and Competitive Landscape

The study reveals that the global 3D CAD market is likely to reach $7,256.2 million by 2022. Due to rapid transformation in design software industry and demand for easy mobile access to 3D CAD, the global 3D CAD market is gaining traction.

Insights on market segments

As per the findings of the research, solid model led the global 3D CAD market in 2015. Among various applications, automotive accounted to be the largest revenue in global 3D CAD market in 2015; however, arts is expected to witness the highest growth in demand of 3D CAD solutions during the forecast period. Among regions, 3D CAD market is expected to witness fastest growth in demand from Asia-Pacific, during the forecast period.

Geographically, Americas has been the largest market for 3D CAD, where the U.S. has been the largest contributor to the regional market. China has been the major market in Asia-Pacific. In Europe, Middle-East and Africa (EMEA), Germany is expected to be the fastest growing regional market during the forecast period.

The global 3D CAD market is also witnessing several partnerships among the 3D CAD providers, and government and non-government organizations. Such partnerships aim to leverage the latest and advanced CAD offerings to critically design and develop various products and services for end users. This enables organizations and several institutions, such as academics, product design, construction and engineering, to serve their users with innovative and user-friendly design software.

The rapid development of software-as-a-service apps has created huge opportunities for the growth of global 3D CAD market. There exists huge demand for accessing CAD data on portable device platforms from various users, including large and small enterprises. Regions such as Asia-Pacific (APAC), with ongoing adoption of new technology through mobile platforms, are in demand for critical drawing and drafting apps capable of replacing desktops to design their products.

The research states that the global 3D CAD market is consolidated with top five players accounting for around 85% of the market in 2015. Autodesk, Inc. was the market leader in the global 3D CAD market in 2015. The other major companies operating in the global 3D CAD market include Bentley Systems Inc., Dassault Systèmes, PTC, 3D Systems Inc., Aveva Group Plc, and Hexagon.

