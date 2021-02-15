Adoption of Automotive Venting Membrane Market to Surge During the Forecast Period Owing to Increased Consumer Demand

Protecting the electronics equipped in a vehicle to prolong its shelf life of the vehicle is a must, be it a conventional vehicle or an electric vehicle. For achievement of pressure equalization and high-voltage battery pack throughout the car’ service life, venting solutions with membranes are employed as a critical component. Venting enclosures such as membrane is one of the most critical part to ensure that weather tight seals lasts over the life of a vehicle. Thus, the automotive venting membrane were introduced in the market. Various types of automotive venting membranes are available in the market, however, PTFE and ePTFE based automotive venting membrane are the most commonly used membrane in the market, because PTFE possess various physical as well as chemical properties which include chemical inertness, temperature resistance, and the dielectric strength.

Automotive venting membranes provide reliable protection from dirt, dust, water and automotive fluids. Moreover, they offer various benefits such as long service life, high air flow rates & pressure equalization, high efficiency particulate removal, continuous operating temperature and the availability of custom sizes.

Automotive Venting Membrane Market: Segmentation

Globally, the automotive venting membrane market can be segmented on the basis of product type, nature and application.

On the basis of product type, the global automotive venting membrane market has been segmented into,

PTFE and ePTFE Membranes

Polypropylene (PP) Membranes

Other Automotive Venting Membrane

On the basis of nature, the global automotive venting membrane market has been segmented into,

Hydrophobic

Hydrophilic

Oleophobic

On the basis of application, the global automotive venting membrane market has been segmented into,

Electronic Control Units Engine Control Unit ABS Control Unit Power Steering Unit Other Units

Motors Electronic Pump Motor Wiper Motor Starter Motor Others

Sensors Humidity Sensor Oxygen Sensor Radar Sensor Position Sensor Others

Others

Automotive Venting Membrane Market: Dynamics

Growth in automotive production and vehicle parc is among the key factors pushing the demand for automotive venting membranes across the globe. Sales of automotive venting membranes is directly related to automotive production, which in turn is anticipated to be significant in developing countries as compared to developed countries, owing to the growth in per-capita income, rising living standards, increasing urbanization, etc.

The introduction of new automotive venting membranes to improve the reliability of electronic enclosures is found to be one of the key developments in the global automotive venting membrane market. These new membranes possess the unique properties of expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) in order to enhance air ventilation and heat while protecting automotive enclosures.

Automotive Venting Membrane Market: Regional Outlook

From a regional perspective, the automotive venting membrane market is expected to be dominated by developing countries such as China and India. Attributing to the increasing population and urbanization in these countries, the demand for vehicles is anticipated to grow further, which in turn will boost the demand for automotive venting membranes over the forecast years. Latin America and Middle East & Africa automotive venting membrane markets are expected to account for small shares; however, the demand for automotive venting membranes is expected to grow at an above average pace in these regions over the next decade. North America and Europe automotive venting membrane markets are anticipated to grow at moderate rates during the forecast period.

Automotive Venting Membrane Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global automotive venting membrane market include Membrane Solutions LLC, Rogers Corporation, Clarcor Industrial Air, Advantec MFS Inc., Hangzhou IPRO Membrane Technology Co. Ltd., Sterlitech Corporation, Porex Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Trinity Technology Group and others.