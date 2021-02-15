Agricultural Equipment Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

Agricultural Equipment refers to all kinds of machinery used in crop farming and animal husbandry production, as well as in the preliminary processing and treatment ofricultural and animal products

The major drivers of thericultural equipment industry are rising food consumption, increase in crop production, availability of credit, availability of resources, and technological development.

The global Agricultural Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Agricultural Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agricultural Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:John DeereCNHAGCOClaasSame Deutz-FahrYTO GrouporationFoton Lovol International Heavy IndustryChangzhou Dongfengricultural Machinery GroupShandong Changlin Machinery GroupJiangsu Changfa Group

Segment by RegionsNorth America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by TypeHarvesting Machinery

Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

Haying Machinery

Livestock Machinery

Segment by ApplicationFarm

Forest Farm

Other

Table Of Contents:

1 Agricultural Equipment Market Overview1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Agricultural Equipment1.2 Agricultural Equipment Segment by Type1.2.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Harvesting Machinery

1.2.3 Planting & Fertilizing Machinery

1.2.4 Haying Machinery

1.2.5 Livestock Machinery

1.3 Agricultural Equipment Segment by Application1.3.1 Agricultural Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Farm

1.3.3 Forest Farm

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Agricultural Equipment Market by Region1.4.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Agricultural Equipment Market Size1.5.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Agricultural Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Agricultural Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers2.1 Global Agricultural Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Agricultural Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Agricultural Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Agricultural Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Agricultural Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Agricultural Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Agricultural Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

